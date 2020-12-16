Board chair Dave Turner (left) and secretary Leigh Starchuk (right) of Community Futures Boundary hold up the board’s $8,000 check for holiday hamper programs across the Boundary Friday, Dec. 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Board chair Dave Turner (left) and secretary Leigh Starchuk (right) of Community Futures Boundary hold up the board’s $8,000 check for holiday hamper programs across the Boundary Friday, Dec. 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Community Futures Boundary donates to hamper programs

Donations aim to mitigate economic fallout of COVID-19

Community Futures Boundary’s board of directors is pleased to support holiday hamper programs across the Boundary Region. As a long time stakeholder in the Boundary region, with a mandate to support economic well-being in the Boundary, Community Futures Boundary is concerned about the significant impact of COVID-19 on those most vulnerable in our region.

As such, a decision has been made to provide $8,000 in support to hamper programs across the Boundary Region this year.

“We are happy to be able to help,” said board chair, David Turner.

“As an organization that benefits from a volunteer board of directors, we have an immense amount of respect for the volunteer organizations across the Boundary Region that provide assistance to families and individuals most in need during a time that can be particularly difficult for many.”

Please contact Community Futures Boundary at 250-442-2722 for more information.

—Submitted by Jennifer Wetmore: General Manager, Community Futures Boundary

charityCharity and DonationsChristmasCommunityGrand Forks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grand Forks Choral Society sings “Come o Ye Faithful”

Just Posted

Southfield Real Estate, Ltd. purchased the land for its hoped-for development from the Canadian Pacific Railway. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks development firm hopes to develop old rail grade

Southfield Real Estate said the project aims to build affordable housing

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna RCMP changes approach to Big White policing amid COVID-19 concerns

Previously, the RCMP did not have an officer stationed on the mountain permanently

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
UPDATE: 1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

Big White Village on Dec. 16.
Big White employees fired as resort officials curb COVID-19 cluster

A COVID-19 task force is working to contain the cluster

Kimberly Feeny (left) holds a cat she rescued from a rural Grand Forks property in late November. Lisa Valenta (right) had been nursing the cat and several others sheltered at Feeny’s heated trailer. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Non-profit society to advocate for Grand Forks cat shelter

President Kimberly Feeny has recently co-ordinated dozens of cat rescue in and around the city

The Grand Forks Choral Society (GFCS) unveiled its virtual Christmas concert Wednesday, Dec. 9. Photo courtesy of the GFCS’s Gary Cuthbert.
Grand Forks Choral Society sings “Come o Ye Faithful”

The second of four songs by society’s digital choir

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

Cranbrook Hotel then and now
Historic hotel saved from fiery destruction – again

The Cranbrook Hotel is the city’s oldest hotel and one of its oldest buildings.

Victoria police seized $30 million in fentanyl, drugs, cash and firearms during Project Juliet. (Victoria Police Department)
Police bust fentanyl supply chain, netting drugs, firearms, in Victoria and Lower Mainland

Fentanyl found in Victoria and Lower Manland was enough to supply estimated 3,965,000 lethal doses

Most Read