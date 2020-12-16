Community Futures Boundary donates to hamper programs

Community Futures Boundary’s board of directors is pleased to support holiday hamper programs across the Boundary Region. As a long time stakeholder in the Boundary region, with a mandate to support economic well-being in the Boundary, Community Futures Boundary is concerned about the significant impact of COVID-19 on those most vulnerable in our region.

As such, a decision has been made to provide $8,000 in support to hamper programs across the Boundary Region this year.

“We are happy to be able to help,” said board chair, David Turner.

“As an organization that benefits from a volunteer board of directors, we have an immense amount of respect for the volunteer organizations across the Boundary Region that provide assistance to families and individuals most in need during a time that can be particularly difficult for many.”

Please contact Community Futures Boundary at 250-442-2722 for more information.

—Submitted by Jennifer Wetmore: General Manager, Community Futures Boundary

charityCharity and DonationsChristmasCommunityGrand Forks