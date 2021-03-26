Community donations flood fundraiser for Phoenix snow groomer

Phoenix Mountain had to shut operations for a week after “Snowman” went down in mid-February

‘Snowman,’ Phoenix Mountain’s only snow groomer, is nearing the end of its working life, according to the ski hill. Photo: Facebook: Phoenix Mountain

Phoenix Ski Hill has raised nearly $6,000 in one-day’s worth of community donations towards repairs for the mountain’s lone snow groomer, “Snowman,” the crowd fundraising site GoFundMe reported Friday, March 26.

The ski hill, located between Grand Forks and Greenwood, launched a GoFundMe roughly a month after Snowman broke down, halting downhill ski and snowboard runs for a full week.

Posted by Phoenix Mountain on Thursday, March 25, 2021

It cost roughly $25,000 to get Snowman back up and running — a hefty sum considering the ski hill operates as a non-profit society.

Forty donors have donated $6,400 as of Friday afternoon, according to the campaign’s website.

Phoenix delayed its 2021 season-opener due to pandemic constraints. The ski hill closes for the spring at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 28, according to its website.

