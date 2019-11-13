Community Christmas Hamper Program seeks donations, applications

Submitted by Lynda Hynes

While for most Christmas is a magical time of the year, there are some who are not so fortunate. Financial stresses can make this time of year tough, so work has begun to ensure those in need in Grand Forks get a Christmas hamper. With some of last year’s flood victims still struggling, it is expected that there will be a larger than normal need.

If you need a hamper this Christmas, registration will be running at the food bank until the end of November, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday. Registration forms will also be available at Boundary Family Services and Community Futures.

It is through the generosity of this amazing community that the Community Christmas Hamper Program exists. If you would like to help, there are a number of ways you can.

You can donate by sending a cheque to “Community Christmas Hamper Program, c/o The Gospel Chapel Box 2528, Grand Forks, BC, V0H 1H0.”

Or, you can drop into the Gospel Chapel at 7048 Donaldson Dr. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Another way to support the hamper program this year is to sponsor a family. For $100 per family, we will purchase hamper items – you can also contact us to get a family profile so that you can personally select hamper items.

Christmas hampers will be distributed Dec. 18 and 19. For more information, please contact christmashamperprogram@gmail.com.