John Popoff walked away with $100 worth of Boundary Bucks after a chance meeting with Santa Claus Thursday, Nov. 25. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Commerce chamber to give away $1K in Boundary Bucks

Boundary Bucks can be spent at participating businesses in Grand Forks and Midway

Santa Claus hopes to hand out $1,000 in free Boundary Bucks by the end of the week, according to Sarah Dinsdale, Marketing and Business Co-ordinator at the Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce (BCRCC).

The giveaway kicked off Thursday, Nov. 25, when Santa surprised Grand Forks’ John Popoff with 100 bucks on his way out of a Market Avenue business.

“I shop local to support the community,” he said, adding that he’d use his prize to buy his wife a Christmas present. Popoff won’t have any trouble redeeming the vouchers, which Dinsdale said work like gift certificates. There are no restrictions on how to spend them and they don’t expire.

“Just go into a participating business and buy what you want,” she told The Gazette.

Santa will be giving out more bucks on Greenwood’s South Copper Road this week. Boundary Bucks are meanwhile available at face value at the BCRCC’s website at boundarybc.com, Dinsdale said.

Boundary Bucks are accepted at the following area businesses:

Barb’s Mini Emporium, 7246 Third St., Grand Forks

Buy-Low Foods, 7370 Fourth St., Grand Forks

Grand Forks Home Hardware, 350 72nd Ave., Grand Forks

Mile 0 Diner, 622 Palmerston Ave., Midway

Seasons Outdoors, 7330 Riverside Dr. #103, Grand Forks

Thistle Pot Gifts, 337 Market Ave., Grand Forks

Work n’ Play Clothing, 221A Market Ave., Grand Forks

Boundary Board Co., 278b Market Ave., Grand Forks

Christina Lake Welcome Centre, 1675 Kimura Rd., Christina Lake

Gem Theatre, 257 Market Ave., Grand Forks

Jogas Espresso Cafe, 236 Market Ave., Grand Forks

Pharmasave, 330 Central Ave., Grand Forks

The Source, 334 Market Ave., Grand Forks

The Wooden Spoon Bistro, 221-B Market Ave., Grand Forks

 

