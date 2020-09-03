City of Grand Forks to rent previously flooded properties

Council also approved letting a resident salvage from his old home.

The City of Grand Forks will be using some of the flooded properties previously purchased, for rentals.

In a regular council meeting on Aug. 31, the city selected minimally damaged properties they plan to renovate and rent for eight to 10 months.

These properties were acquired through the flood mitigation land acquisition program.

Council is now considering renting 10 to 15 buildings on these properties deemed either immediately rentable, or rentable with minimal required work to the properties.

Since 2018 the City has been in the process of buying back the 77 properties flooded during that year.

Of these, 30 are being considered by the City as movable to new properties within the city.

In their meeting, the City proposed handing over the administrative duties of the rentals to a local property manager.

READ MORE: Rebuilding fees highlight decision at Aug. 17 council

The majority of council voted in support of renting the properties, with the goal of developing better neighbourhoods, keeping the properties from deteriorating, as well as generating additional revenue for the city. Councillor Zak Eburne-Stoodley was the sole vote of opposition.

If empty, they could cost up to $40,000, according to the city, while providing $30,000 to $40,000 based on renting 10 homes for eight months at a rate that provides $500 net revenue a month.

According to the city though, the primary goal is not revenue, but filling the need for rentals in Grand Forks. That need has been a topic of conversation at previous council meetings.

Following the movement of the buildings to new locations, some of them would be sold while others retained, to fill the need for rentals in the city.

Council also heard a proposal from a resident asking to be allowed to salvage windows and the boiler from their former property on 79th Avenue. The property was one of those damaged in the 2018 flooding and subsequently bought back by the city.

Following the flooding, the owner installed new windows and a boiler that could be easily removed, with the understanding and verbal agreement with the city that they would be allowed to remove them after the property had been sold.

Council was unanimous in allowing the salvage of the windows and boiler, in exchange for a salvage fee and the resident securing the building with plywood over the empty windows.


Brennan.Phillips@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Flood

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing cat comes back to Grand Forks family after 5 days in the wind

Just Posted

City of Grand Forks to rent previously flooded properties

Council also approved letting a resident salvage from his old home.

Boundary school district to offer long-distance learning for kids staying at home

Superintendent Ken Minette said SD51 hasn’t taught long distance for decades

KIJHL delays season to Nov. 13; three teams opt out

The league will play a 30-game season without 100 Mile House, Spokane and Beaver Valley

Selkirk College international students arriving in spite of COVID-19

About 50 international students will be arriving from India, Philippines and Europe.

New program by Grand Forks RCMP sees more calls for service to Christina Lake

City RCMP say they’ve had an extra officer on the water and patrolling lake area roads

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

Electric-ready ferry for Kootenay Lake to begin operations in 2023

Construction of the $62.9-million project will begin later this year

$242M in federal back-to-school funding to be divvied up by districts based on enrolment

Funds to be used to buy more personal protective equipment, increase capacity for remote learning

Woman arrested after chaining herself to fence at Kamloops pipeline construction site

The woman was arrested for allegedly being in civil contempt of the court order

Four Abbotsford pig-farm activists now facing 21 charges after first court appearance

Protests occur at Abbotsford Provincial Courthouse and BC SPCA following Thursday’s appearance

COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Work to begin this fall on Broadway subway line

Rare green sturgeon sighted near Port Renfrew

‘It’s a pretty rare phenomenon,’ says Port Renfrew resident

Province of B.C. once again testing for Chronic Wasting Disease

Mandatory submission is required in some Kootenay management units

Most Read