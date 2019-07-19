Christina Lake homecoming welcomes all to the party

A team of dragonboaters spent the better part of Saturday travelling across the lake and back. (Photo submitted)

With the help of dozens of orange shirt-wearing volunteers, the 10th annual Christina Lake Homecoming celebration rocked the community last week, with children’s movies, live music, a car show and breakfast and dinner cooked up by the local fire department.

The local director for the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, Grace McGregor, has been involved with the festival since its inception and was honoured this year with an award for her volunteer service and a commemorative hand-made quilt from some of this year’s organizers.

Donna Wilchynski, this year’s event coordinator, also cleared up speculation around the logo for the festival, which, depending on interpretation, looks like a canoe paddle or a pair of skis or even a stick person —the latter option being the correct interpretation.

“It’s you, having fun, jumping out of the lake,” said Wilchynski of the stick figure whose name is now officially “Splash.”

“The little guy is all of us, having fun at the lake,” added McGregor.

The Christina Lake Fire Department worked as security and chefs over the course of the festival. The department is also fundraising to purchase a fire boat. (Photo submitted)

The South City Dealers cranked out songs from Neil Young, The Band and other classic rock tunes, much to the delight of visitors to the Christina Lake Welcome Centre on Friday night.

Three generations of dancers kicked up dust at Friday’s concert at the Christina Lake Welcome Centre. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Event coordinator Donna Wilchynski repeats instructions on how to appropriately use an air horn to her younger volunteers.

The Boundary Aboriginal Community Drummers opened the festival Saturday afternoon, singing songs of respect for the water, the land and the animals that we exist alongside.

RDKB Area C director Grace McGregor reacts when presented with a quilt made up of volunteer T-shirts from the 10 years of Homecoming.

Sometimes making loud noises with an air horn is all that’s needed to have fun.

A floating waterslide offers an island of fun and refuge for young swimmers at Christina Lake.

Some families decked out boats to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of homecoming.