(L-R) Kendal Carnahan and Vivian Storey of Grand Forks' Royal Canadian Legion hold up Carnahan's prize winnings at a special presentation at Christina Lake Elementary Thursday, Feb. 24. Photo: Facebook - RCL Branch 59 Grand Forks BC

Christina Lake girl wins big at Royal Canadian Legion contests

Kendal Carnahan is the youngest contestant going back nearly a decade

A fourth-grader at Christina Lake Elementary (CLE) has won $180 for her prize-winning artwork in honour of Canadian veterans.

Kendal Carnahan, whose colour and black and white (B&W) posters wowed Grand Forks’ Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) last November, is the youngest person to enter Branch 59’s Youth in Remembrance Contest in eight years, according to Poppy Committee Chairperson Sandra Doody.

Her posters won first prize among local submissions, netting her $100 in prize money. Doody entered Carnahan and other winners into the YRC’s Junior Competition at the West Kootenay level, which drew submissions from eight other branches last December.

Carnahan’s posters won second-place in the colour and B&W poster categories in mid-January, for which she won another $80.

Branch 59’s Vivian Storey handed Carnahan her prize winnings at a special presentation at CLE Thursday, Feb. 24.

Doody said she was “thrilled” at the number of kids who entered last year’s YRC at the local level.

For more information about Branch 59, visit their Facebook page at “RCL Branch 59 Grand Forks BC.”

 

