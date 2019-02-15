Check out kids’ eBooks at the library

The Grand Forks and District Public Library now offers eBook access for kids.

I know that most parents are trying to cut back on their kids’ screen time, but I have a good reason to let them stay on the computer or tablet for just a little bit longer. Starting this year, the Grand Forks and District Public Library has started subscribing to TumbleBooks! It’s a big collection of eBooks, audiobooks, animated books, and more for kids – all accessible through our website.

Unlike our adult eBooks, which require a fairly complicated process to log in and download, TumbleBooks is available with just a few clicks through our website, and all titles on the service are always available – no waiting for holds! It’s a great resource to help kids master reading with the animated read-along storybooks, and it also has more advanced chapter books available as their skills progress. It’s super fun for families to use together, but is just as fun for kids to navigate solo, and there’s an awesome range of titles from brand new books to well-loved classics.

Check it out at grandforks.bc.libraries.coop!

Upcoming Events

STEAM Fridays

Friday, Feb. 15 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math)

Join us for this drop-in program that will include fun activities such as: Lego Challenges, Brio Train Sets, Blocks, Keva Planks, Tinkertoys, Pattern Blocks, Science experiments and more!

This program is suitable for all ages, but children under the age of 8 must have an adult or guardian in the building.

Woolbuddies

Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.

Get together on Thursday afternoons from 2 to 4 p.m. to socialize, share tips, techniques and your creations with others. Everybody is welcome to attend. Materials are not provided by the library.

‘Cook the Books’ Book Club – Mexican

Thursday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

This month we will be cooking Mexican food with recipes from Marlena Spieler’s “Creative Cooking – Mexican.”

Choose a recipe from our displayed book, (we’ll make a photocopy for you) or make your own favourite family recipe and bring it to the club to sample and discuss. We embrace successes and failures! New members are always welcome.

