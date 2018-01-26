Pictured, Aubrey and Gavin Plotnikoff rolling out cracker dough at Alphabet Soup last week. Alphabet Soup is a CBAL food literacy program that runs in local Strong Start Centres. (Yelena Churchill/Submitted)

Check out Family Literacy Day at the library

This Saturday at the Grand Forks and District Public Library.

The province has proclaimed Family Literacy Week (Jan. 21 – 28) in British Columbia.

To celebrate, the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy and the Grand Forks and District Public Library will celebrate Family Literacy Day with a pizza-themed party to encourage families to get out and have fun together.

Family Literacy Week is an annual campaign that honours family literacy in B.C. The week includes ABC Life Literacy Canada’s Family Literacy Day, recognized each year on Jan. 27.

This year’s Family Literacy Week theme “What’s on My Plate?” grows from parent’s interest in their children’s healthy development and their strength as experts on their own children.

“Healthy eating can build a range of skills, including literacy. And, with a variety of ways to eat a healthy diet, there are opportunities for all families to participate,” said Jacquie Taylor, Executive Director of Decoda Literacy Solutions, BC’s provincial literacy organization.

This year’s event will start off at 11 a.m. with a special pizza storytime. Afterwards, there will be crafting and book giveaways from CBAL. Panago has generously donated pizzas for lunch with CBAL providing a healthy side dish. Stay for a showing of “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” starting at 12:30 p.m. with popcorn! All ages are welcome and children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

In addition, Decoda Literacy Solutions is celebrating family literacy with a province-wide online Photo Contest (#FamilyLiteracyWeek) to encourage people to share their family literacy activities. Decoda has also developed free activity sheets for families and programs that work with parents and caregivers with young children.

Family Literacy Day in Grand Forks will be at the Grand Forks and District Public Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 27

To learn more about family literacy, get information on the #FamilyLiteracyWeek Photo Contest, or to download activity sheets, go to decoda.ca.

