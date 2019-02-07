Ten-year-old Jace Hogarth, left, and his five-year-old brother Jamie Hogarth show off the great sock puppets they created at the Family Literacy Day festivities at the Grand Forks and District Public Library on Jan. 25.

Celebrating Family Literacy Day at the library

The Grand Forks Library was a busy place for annual Family Literacy celebrations.

ERIN PERKINS

Grand Forks Gazette

The Grand Forks Library was a busy place for annual Family Literacy celebrations.

