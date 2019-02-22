Celebrating Family Day in Grand Forks

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

The activities on Market offered plenty for the whole family to do.

Grand Forks families celebrated the long weekend downtown on Saturday, hitting Market Avenue for an afternoon of games, treats and activities for the kids. In addition to running games like giant Connect 4 and Family Feud, kids could check out ATV rides hosted by the Grand Forks ATV Club, fire truck rides with Grand Forks Fire/Rescue, road hockey with the Bruins, and a firefighters obstacle course, also hosted by the fire department. There was plenty to eat downtown, with baked potatoes, chili and kettle corn courtesy of Grand Forks Rotary, hot dogs by both Grand Forks Realty and Grand Forks Fire/Rescue, and cookies courtesy of the Wooden Spoon. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)
Gallery 2 celebrates Family Day

