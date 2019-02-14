Celebrate Family Day with the recreation department

Submited to the Gazette

Parent and Tot Swim and Play is an awesome program for young families. This free program is sponsored by Success by Six. The program is non-structured with games and activities facilitated by an instructor in the water with the children. Make this a free Family Day activity on Sunday from 3 to 4 p.m.

Check out all the free Family Day activities scheduled throughout the weekend. To kick off the weekend on Friday at the Jack, there will be free drop-in hockey, and free skating with rentals included.

On Saturday, the Family Day fun continues downtown between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be road hockey, soccer, ATV rides and much more. Sign up for the fishing derby at Wilgress lake. For more information on the downtown activities, please contact gffamilyday@gmail.com.

A free community skate is scheduled on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. sponsored by CIBC and on Monday, Feb. 18 come in from the cold and enjoy a free community swim from 1 to 5 p.m. This free community swim is sponsored by Interfor.

Bring the family to the Jack on Monday afternoon for a toonie skate from 1:45 to 3:30 p.m. The weekend is packed full of fun active family activities so get out and enjoy the weekend together!

On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 the Grand Forks Aquatic Centre will be hosting a Heart and Stroke Foundation Fitness Fundraiser. All drop-in fitness classes scheduled on Thursday will be admission by donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Feb. 14 is also a great day to bring your friend or partner to the pool to participate in a healthy exercise drop-in program. Drop-in classes will be by donation towards the Heart and Stroke Foundation and many more hearts will benefit.

For more information on the Family Day weekend activities, please give GFREC a call at 250-442-2202 or come by and pick up a February recreation brochure for all our programming details.