Celebrate Earth Day by riding the bus for free

In celebration of Earth Day, bus riders will be able to travel for free on Saturday, April 21.

In celebration of Earth Day, bus riders in the West Kootenay Transit System will be able to travel for free on Saturday, April 21.

While Earth Day (April 22) falls on a Sunday this year, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, the Regional District of Central Kootenay, the City of Nelson and BC Transit are offering free service the preceding Saturday. They also encourage people in the West Kootenay Transit System to celebrate Earth Week by riding the bus from April 16 to 21.

For more information about schedules, routes and service changes in the West Kootenay Transit System, please visit bctransit.com/west-kootenay.