Castlegar Realtor honoured for achievements

A local realtor has been recognized for her achievements and the culture she has created at her brokerages.

Lorene MacGregor was awarded the Owner/Broker of the Year Small Market award by Re/Max at an awards ceremony in Las Vegas.

MacGregor began her real estate career in Castlegar seven years ago as an agent. After just a few years she purchased the local Re/Max Home Advantage franchise from her boss and took the reigns.

Eventually one office wasn’t enough and MacGregor purchased the Grand Forks Re/Max franchise. That office was destroyed in last year’s flooding. Even though they have yet to secure a new office building, MacGregor and her team are still offering service to the community.

MacGregor was born and raised in Castlegar and for her, one of the highlights of the ceremony was the way Castlegar was featured and showcased.

“It was quite surprising and humbling,” said MacGregor. “It was an amazing opportunity to celebrate the business, my agents, and to celebrate the community of Castlegar.”

MacGregor has a goal of helping her fellow agents become the best they can be, both professionally and personally.

“I love what I do and I love my agents and believe we have really created a cooperative culture here,” she said.