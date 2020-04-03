Castlegar hospice director says COVID-19 measures make serving the dying heartbreaking

Social distancing brings big challenges to offering support

Social distancing requirements in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic are affecting every area of our lives, including the way we die.

The director of the Castlegar Hospice Society (CHS) says it is a very challenging time for those dealing with end of life issues.

“Our purpose for being here is working with our clients at end of life and providing support for our grief and bereavement clients,” said Suzanne Lehbauer.

“Our purpose is to be there for them. When you can’t be meeting face to face, it is heartbreaking.”

CHS is doing the best they can by utilizing phone calls, video conferencing, social media and doorstep drop off. But for many, that personal touch is sorely missed.

“Aside from COVID-19, there are people at end of life for other reasons,” said Lehbauer. “They have kind of been pushed to the side in terms of the way we are looking at the world right now.”

Lehbauer said there are a lot of people who are not able to have their families with them as they are going through the last stages of life.

“It breaks my heart, it is horrific,” said Lehbauer. “It is something we have never had to deal with before.”

RELATED: Visitation limits in place at all Interior Health sites

She says clients and staff are getting creative by visiting through windows and using baby monitors to have conversations as not everyone has access or the technology skills to utilize social media and video chat platforms.

Lehbauer says her incredible volunteer team is working hard to come up with even more innovative solutions.

In the near future CHS will be producing a series of Facebook posts on grief support during social distancing. They will be aimed at those going through the grieving process as well as supportive family and friends.

Meanwhile, new client referrals keep coming in. CHS is working with eight palliative clients and 30 grief support clients at the moment. The organization is also still providing help with advanced care plans.

The first step to access support from hospice is to give them a call at 250-304-1266 and staff will then set up an individual consultation to best meet the client’s needs.

The non-profit society has also had to cancel some major fundraising events leaving their budget $15,000 short.

“A lot of hospices and non-profits are in the same position we are,” said Lehbauer.

She says that this is the most stressful time she has gone through in her 13 years with hospice and that she is hearing the same from many of her colleagues.

“The stress is unbelievable for everyone in health care,” said Lehbauer.

“But we’re still here for you, and everyone on our team is doing their best to help people.”

Donations can be made to the Castlegar Hospice Society online at castlegarhospice.org.

READ MORE: Castlegar Hospice director recieves Sovereign Order of St. John of Jerusalem award and grant


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quarantined B.C. mom say pandemic has put special-needs families in ‘crisis mode’

Just Posted

Boundary hospital ‘ready for a surge,’ hoping it never comes

The emergency department director confirmed there were active COVID-19 cases in the Boundary

Castlegar hospice director says COVID-19 measures make serving the dying heartbreaking

Social distancing brings big challenges to offering support

COVID-19: Interior Health orders closure of all fitness centres until May 30

The order is subject to revision, cancellation, or extension

FortisBC pausing power disconnections and late-fees amid COVID-19 crisis

Company says they plan to work with customers affected by COVID-19 on a “one on one” basis

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

From inside the ER: B.C. doctor tells it like it is from the frontlines of COVID-19

‘Stay home. It’s working,’ says ER doctor in a Q&A discussion, ‘And please don’t worry.’

Don’t stop going to the doctor, just do it virtually: B.C. association

Doctors encourage patients to access telephone, online visits

B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals

New schedules take effect Saturday, April 4

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open next week

Dogs are property, not kids, B.C. judge tells former couple

Court decision made on competing lawsuits over Zeus and Aurora — a pit bull and pit bull cross

B.C. senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

Trudeau commits $100M to help food banks amid COVID-19 crisis

Funds will help ‘urgent food needs’ for Canadians awaiting federal emergency benefits to kick in

Couple won’t self-isolate after returning from overseas: Cowichan by-law

New law requires 14 days of self-isolation when returning to Canada

How well can cell phones carry COVID-19? Disinfecting may be wise

‘You want to keep it as clean as you would normally your hands’

Most Read