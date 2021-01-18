Baby Zoey with parents Kendra and Brett Uniat. Photo: Submitted

Baby Zoey with parents Kendra and Brett Uniat. Photo: Submitted

Castlegar baby with rare disorder progressing towards coming home

Fundraiser for Zoey Uniat has raised more than $50,000

A Castlegar baby with a rare genetic disorder is making progress and her family hopes to bring her home next month.

Zoey Uniat was born to Kendra (Wayling) and Brett Uniat on Thanksgiving 2020 with Congenital Central Hypoventilation Syndrome.

In addition to a number of serious health risks, the disorder causes the baby’s breathing to become too shallow, especially during sleep. This results in an excess of carbon dioxide and insufficient levels of oxygen in her blood. To provide proper ventilation, Zoey now has a tracheostomy tube. She also has a gastrostomy tube to assist with feeding during recovery and if complications with the trach tube arise.

At three months old, Zoey is still in Vancouver being treated at BC Children’s Hospital.

PREVIOUS: Fundraiser started for Castlegar baby with rare genetic disorder

Zoey’s mom reports she has begun to smile and laugh in her own way.

“She is happy and lively and full of smiles,” said Kendra in a recent Facebook post.

“We can hear little squeaks as she is able to push some air past her trach.”

According to her mom she’s grown particularly fond of Chris Stapleton’s song Starting Over, especially when her daddy plays guitar and mommy sings.

“She likes to dance while we play,” said Kendra.

Zoey has also been able to return to breastfeeding after a one-month pause due to recovery from the tracheostomy operation.

Unfortunately there is still a long way to go. Zoey needs to be ventilated 24/7. The next step is working towards having her off the humidifier for two hours at a time so the family can be somewhat mobile for walks or drives.

“If all continues to go well we are hoping to be headed home by the middle of February,” said Kendra.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help support the family during this difficult time. So far it has raised over $50,000.

Kendra and Brett, along with their parents Christine (Bourchier) and Rand Wayling of Castlegar, and Heather and Ernie Uniat of Cochrane, are extremely grateful for all the love, support and donations that friends, family and anonymous donors have shared.

Donations can be made through the Help bring Zoey Uniat home GoFundMe page, or directly through e-transfer to Zoeyuniat@gmail.com.


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarHospitals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Zoey Uniat is now three months old. Photo: Submitted

Zoey Uniat is now three months old. Photo: Submitted

Previous story
Missing Voices: Touchstones museum profiles underrepresented groups

Just Posted

Jogas Espresso Café was one of three Grand Forks establishments targeted in Sunday’s vandalism spree, Jan. 17. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Vandalism spree targets Grand Forks businesses

City RCMP said they arrested a male suspect Sunday, Jan. 17

A map released by the BCCDC Friday, Jan. 15 shows five diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the Grand Forks health area. Photo: Maps: COVID-19 cases in BC, British Columbia Centre for Disease Control website
Five COVID-19 cases reported in Grand Forks area

The BC Centre for Disease Control announced the cases in a weekly update Friday, Jan. 15

Zoey Uniat is now three months old. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar baby with rare disorder progressing towards coming home

Fundraiser for Zoey Uniat has raised more than $50,000

Pioneer Arena is closing for the season. Photo: John Boivin
Castlegar’s Pioneer Arena and Nelson Civic Centre closing for season

RDCK is closing the ice at two of its arenas due to financial concerns related to COVID-19

Les Cleverly, formerly of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue, is suing the city as well as current and former city firefighters over alleged workplace bullying and defamation. File photo.
Former Grand Forks firefighter suing department, city over alleged conspiracy, constructed dismissal

Plaintiff Les Cleverly filed a notice of civil claim with the Supreme Court of BC in last week

A scene from “Canada and the Gulf War: In their own words,” a video by The Memory Project, a program of Historica Canada, is shown in this undated illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Historica Canada
New video marks Canada’s contributions to first Gulf War on 30th anniversary

Veterans Affairs Canada says around 4,500 Canadian military personnel served during the war

B.C. driver’s licence and identity cards incorporate medical services, but the passport option for land crossings is being phased out. (B.C. government)
B.C. abandons border ID cards built into driver’s licence

$35 option costing ICBC millions as demand dwindles

sdf
2nd in-school violence incident in Mission, B.C, ends in arrest

RCMP notified of local Instagram page with videos (now deleted) showing student assaults, bullying

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed the Major Incident Response Team (MIRRT) as COVID-19 positive cases rise in the Williams Lake region. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics deployed to Williams Lake as COVID-19 cases climb

BC Emergency Health Services has sent a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to the lakecity

U.S. military units march in front of the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in Washington, as they rehearse for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, which will be held at the Capitol on Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Biden aims for unifying speech at daunting moment for U.S.

President Donald Trump won’t be there to hear it

Williams Lake physician Dr. Ivan Scrooby and medical graduate student Vionarica Gusti hold up the COSMIC Bubble Helmet. Both are part of the non-profit organization COSMIC Medical which has come together to develop devices for treating patients with COVID-19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Group of B.C. doctors, engineers developing ‘bubble helmet’ for COVID-19 patients

The helmet could support several patients at once, says the group

A 17-year-old snowmobiler used his backcountry survival sense in preparation to spend the night on the mountain near 100 Mile House Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 after getting lost. (South Cariboo Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
Teen praised for backcountry survival skills after getting lost in B.C.’s Cariboo mountains

“This young man did everything right after things went wrong.”

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on December 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
No place for ‘far right’ in Conservative Party, Erin O’Toole says

O’Toole condemned the Capitol attack as ‘horrifying’ and sought to distance himself and the Tories from Trumpism

A passer by walks in High Park, in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. This workweek will kick off with what’s fabled to be the most depressing day of the year, during one of the darkest eras in recent history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Blue Monday’ getting you down? Exercise may be the cure, say experts

Many jurisdictions are tightening restrictions to curb soaring COVID-19 case counts

Most Read