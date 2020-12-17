Candy cane maze open in rural Grand Forks

Socially-distanced revellers are welcome to try their luck at “Mar’s Maze”

Marlene Thomas (left) and grandson Seth, 11, stand atop the viewing platform at the end of their family’s cedar maze. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A rural Grand Forks family has opened a candy-cane maze for kids and families looking for some outdoor holiday fun.

The maze at 460 Starchuk Rd. leads visitors on a hunt for candy canes hidden in and amongst 350 cedar hedges arrayed in a bedevilling labyrinth named after family matriarch, Marlene Thomas, who made sure The Gazette didn’t get lost Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Candy canes like this one are dotted throughout the cedar maze at Marlene and Marty Thomas’s farm. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Thomas and grandson Seth, 11, replenish the sugary treasures hidden throughout “Mar’s Maze” every morning. Thomas stays on hand, day and night, to let socially distanced groups through one at a time.

It takes most groups around 15 minutes to complete the maze, which offers a viewing platform at the end. Thomas said she stays within earshot in case people need help navigating the winding path. Mostly, it’s the adults who call out for rescue — the kids seem to enjoy running around.

The maze was planted around ten years ago by Thomas and husband Marty, who runs a wildlife museum on the same property.

Marty Thomas is an expert hunting guide and taxidermist. He uses every part of the animals he mounts. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

