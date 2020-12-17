Marlene Thomas (left) and grandson Seth, 11, stand atop the viewing platform at the end of their family’s cedar maze. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Marlene Thomas (left) and grandson Seth, 11, stand atop the viewing platform at the end of their family’s cedar maze. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Candy cane maze open in rural Grand Forks

Socially-distanced revellers are welcome to try their luck at “Mar’s Maze”

A rural Grand Forks family has opened a candy-cane maze for kids and families looking for some outdoor holiday fun.

PHOTOS: Grand Forks Santa Parade 2020 in pictures

The maze at 460 Starchuk Rd. leads visitors on a hunt for candy canes hidden in and amongst 350 cedar hedges arrayed in a bedevilling labyrinth named after family matriarch, Marlene Thomas, who made sure The Gazette didn’t get lost Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Candy canes like this one are dotted throughout the cedar maze at Marlene and Marty Thomas’s farm. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Candy canes like this one are dotted throughout the cedar maze at Marlene and Marty Thomas’s farm. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Thomas and grandson Seth, 11, replenish the sugary treasures hidden throughout “Mar’s Maze” every morning. Thomas stays on hand, day and night, to let socially distanced groups through one at a time.

It takes most groups around 15 minutes to complete the maze, which offers a viewing platform at the end. Thomas said she stays within earshot in case people need help navigating the winding path. Mostly, it’s the adults who call out for rescue — the kids seem to enjoy running around.

The maze was planted around ten years ago by Thomas and husband Marty, who runs a wildlife museum on the same property.

Marty Thomas is an expert hunting guide and taxidermist. He uses every part of the animals he mounts. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Marty Thomas is an expert hunting guide and taxidermist. He uses every part of the animals he mounts. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasCommunityGrand Forks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Community Futures Boundary donates to hamper programs
Next story
Grand Forks Christmas Hamper Program kicks off at Gospel Chapel

Just Posted

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 66 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people are in the hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

The driver of this Dodge Caravan escaped before the vehicle’s engine caught fire at the intersection of 10th and Kettle River Drive Thursday afternoon, Dec. 17. Photo courtesy of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue
Van catches fire in Grand Forks neighbourhood

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue said the single occupant left the van safely

Southfield Real Estate, Ltd. purchased the land for its hoped-for development from the Canadian Pacific Railway. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks development firm hopes to develop old rail grade

Southfield Real Estate said the project aims to build affordable housing

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna RCMP changes approach to Big White policing amid COVID-19 concerns

Previously, the RCMP did not have an officer stationed on the mountain permanently

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

The Grand Forks Choral Society (GFCS) unveiled its virtual Christmas concert Wednesday, Dec. 9. Photo courtesy of the GFCS’s Gary Cuthbert.
Grand Forks Choral Society sings “Come o Ye Faithful”

The second of four songs by society’s digital choir

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
RCMP launch criminal probe into fatal train derailment in Field that left 3 dead

The derailment, which occurred in February 2019, resulted in three fatalities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions during a year end interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa, Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020. Trudeau says while he is committed to federal transparency, being too forthcoming can hinder the government’s ability to wrestle with tough decisions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals striving for ‘balance’ on federal transparency, Trudeau says

Liberals are faring better than some other administrations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says

B.C. Environment and Climate Change Strategy Minister George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. The British Columbia government is setting a new target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 after determining it is further from reaching its climate action goals than previously forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. behind on climate goals, sets new 2025 emissions target to stay on track

New emissions target requires greenhouse gases in B.C. to fall 16 per cent below 2007 levels by 2025

Yunesit'in (Stone), west of Williams Lake, is one of six First Nation communities comprising the Tsilhqot'in Nation. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Privacy commissioner rules B.C. giving enough COVID-19 info after First Nations’ complaint

3 First Nations argued the government violated the Freedom of Information and Privacy Protection Act

Most Read