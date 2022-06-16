Canada Day events scheduled for Grand Forks

A variety of family-friendly activities are scheduled for the celebration

Grand Forks is preparing for Canada Day celebrations after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A city-funded event is being hosted by the Boundary Museum Society and the Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce.

This will be the first time the Grand Forks’ Canada Day celebration is hosted at the museum.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mayor Brian Taylor will kick off the celebration with an opening statement, followed by O Canada sung by Payton Maffioli.

Cupcakes will be handed out by the mayor and city council.

Live performances are set to begin at 11 a.m., starting with a musical performance by Jacob MacMillian.

At noon a dance performance by Les Folles Jambettes is scheduled, followed by a musical performance by Anna Ham at 12:15 p.m.

The USCC choir will perform at 1 p.m., and at 1:30 p.m. a musical performance by Hardy Nuts is scheduled.

There will be other activities in addition to the live performances, including children’s activities and games, bread-making demonstrations and food vendors. The museum will also be open to the public.

Other events in Grand Forks on Canada Day include the farmers market and the Grand Forks International Baseball tournament.

The Elks will be hosting a pancake breakfast in the Save-On Foods parking lot at 8:30 a.m.

READ MORE: West Kootenay conservationist wins Land Champion Award

READ MORE: Roly Russell talks about first two years as an MLA

@audreyygunn

editor@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Canada DayCommunityEvents