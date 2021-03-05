Ryan Bavin of Bavin Glassworks in Invermere. Photo: Submitted

Ryan Bavin of Bavin Glassworks in Invermere. Photo: Submitted

Call for entries for Columbia Basin Culture Tour

Deadline for registration for artists and venues is April 15

Submitted by Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance

Registration is now open for artists or venues in the Columbia Basin to participate in the 13th annual Columbia Basin Culture Tour, a celebration of culture taking place Aug. 7 and 8, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The CBCT is a self-guided tour showcasing local arts, culture and heritage offered at no charge to the general public. Arts include visual, written, performing, media and inter-arts. Participating as a venue allows you to really connect with locals, develop a wider audience, educate the public about what you do, sell your art, and attract visitors to your community.

The CBCT lets visitors visit artists’ studios that may not regularly be open to the public, purchase work directly from artists, and visit galleries, museums and cultural centres to view special displays, archives, demonstrations or performances. It is also a chance for them to meet the people behind the scenes that are such a vital part of our local culture.

Full colour tour directories will be available free of charge to the public as a guide to visit your location. Signage, posters and postcards are provided to promote your participation. Display ads and media coverage widely promote the event, and your web page profile will remain for the rest of the year to list your contact info and business hours outside of the event.

The registration deadline is April 15. To register visit www.cbculturetour.com. Early registration (received by March 31) is $20, while registration (received between April 1 and April 15) is $25.

Participating individuals and venues must be located in the Canadian Columbia Basin, the southeast corner of British Columbia roughly bordered by the communities of Valemount, Golden, Elkford, Creston, Rossland, Arrow Lakes and Revelstoke. Although not in the Basin, the communities of Grand Forks and Christina Lake are again invited to participate this year.

For information call 1-250-505-5505 or toll free 1-877-505-7355. The Columbia Basin Culture Tour is a project of the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance and is funded by Columbia Basin Trust, which supports the social, economic and environmental well-being of the Columbia Basin.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Be prepared for avalanche conditions in the Boundary, says Grand Forks Search and Rescue

Just Posted

Ryan Bavin of Bavin Glassworks in Invermere. Photo: Submitted
Call for entries for Columbia Basin Culture Tour

Deadline for registration for artists and venues is April 15

The BC Coroners Service is investigating a death at the Way Out Homeless Shelter. Photo: Betsy Kline
Coroners Service investigating death at Castlegar shelter

The death occurred Jan. 11, 2021

Cat defenders Kimberly Feeny (left) and Zeke Sijohn (centre) stand beside Councillor Neil Krog after signing a lease at city hall for the Boundary Helping Hands’ cat shelter. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ city hall leases vacant home for cat shelter

Boundary Helping Hands’ Chair Kimberly Feeny said the shelter hopes to start adopting cats soon

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
36 new cases of COVID-19, one death in Interior Health

The number of active cases in the region is at 366

Jesse Teindl (left) is grateful for support in his fundraiser for research of a genetic disease that prematurely claimed the lives of his father Tim (right) and uncle Craig Teindl. Photo: Submitted.
Kootenay community steps up for Skinny Genes fundraiser

Fundraiser auction for rare genetic disease raises more than $10,000 for Skinny Genes Foundation

Third-grader Hudson Adrian (left) on Wednesday, Feb. 24, poses with fourth-graders Josh Hlookoff (centre) and Jaylen Dekteroff at Hutton Elementary’s Pink Shirt Day parade. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
WATCH — Grand Forks’ elementaries support Pink Shirt Day

The annual celebration of kindness puts paid to the idea that bullying was ever cool

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. B.C.’s approved rapid tests also use a nasal swab, with a machine to scan for COVID-19 antibodies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C.’s rapid COVID-19 tests have produced only two positive results

Tests deployed for exposures in schools, outbreaks in care homes, jails

FILE – An air ambulance helicopter takes off from the helipad at West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni, B.C. Although calls for an air ambulance are down in 2020, Port Alberni is one of the three highest regions for calls on Vancouver Island (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BREAKING: Helicopter goes down on Bowen Island

Unclear how many passengers aboard and unclear where the helicopter was going

The Nanaimo bar display at the Nanaimo Museum. (City of Nanaimo Instagram)
City of Nanaimo points to correct recipe after New York Times botches batch of bars

City addresses ‘controversy’ around dessert square’s layers

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. First Nation demands transparency in probe into second fatal RCMP shooting

‘Police have killed more Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation members than COVID’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C. on the COVID-19 situation. (B.C. government)
Dr. Bonnie Henry predicts a ‘post-pandemic world’ for B.C. this summer

‘Extending this second dose provides very high real-world protection to more people, sooner’

The B.C. Supreme Court ruled Feb. 26 that the estate of deceased Sooke man and Hells Angels prospect Michael Widner is to be divided between his wife and his secret spouse. (Black Press Media file photo)
Estate of dead B.C. Hells Angels prospect to be divided between wife, secret spouse

Michael Widner’s 2017 death left a number of unanswered questions

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of its Janssen subsidiary’s COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Johnson & Johnson via AP
Canada approves Johnson & Johnson’s 1-shot COVID-19 vaccine

It is the 4th vaccine approved in Canada and the 1st that requires just a single dose

Walter Gretzky father of hockey hall-of-famer Wayne Gretzky waves to fans as the Buffalo Sabres play against the Toronto Maple Leafs during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Walter Gretzky, father of the Great One, dies at 82

Canada’s hockey dad had battled Parkinson’s disease and other health issues

Most Read