Grand Forks City Hall. (Grand Forks Gazette File Photo)

Byelection for empty Grand Forks council seat to be held early next year

The seat opened up after councillor Rod Zielinski resigned on Aug. 13

A familiar face was missing at Monday’s (Aug. 17) council meeting.

Coun. Rod Zielinski resigned his seat on Aug. 13 to take up the role of utilities manager for the city of Grand Forks. That has left the council down a member, and the city is now looking at holding a byelection to fill the empty seat.

Measures to deal with an election during the pandemic are being considered, such as acquiring a voting machine to reduce the handling of ballots, or the viability and legality of running a mail-in vote.

The first step towards holding the byelection is appointing a chief elections officer, by or around Oct. 5.

Were the city to do so earlier, a possible election would fall into the Christmas season, as they have 80 days from the appointment to hold the election.

READ MORE:City of Grand Forks hires new utilities manager

By appointing the elections officer on Oct. 5, the city is aiming to have the election between Jan. 20 and 30 in 2021.

Currently, the city is projecting the byelection to cost about $20,000, with a regular general election in Grand Forks costing around $35,000. If the city decides to go forward with voting machines, or need a different venue in which to conduct the vote, those costs may increase.

In order to get the most out of its money, the city will also consider whether to add any questions that require a referendum to the ballot.

Whether any questions will be added, and what those might be, will be decided by council at a later meeting.


Brennan.Phillips@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Evacuation alert rescinded for Solomon Mountain Fire

Just Posted

Byelection for empty Grand Forks council seat to be held early next year

The seat opened up after councillor Rod Zielinski resigned on Aug. 13

Evacuation alert rescinded for Solomon Mountain Fire

Properties near the fire north of Beaverdell had been on alert since Aug. 18

Federal government to join assessment of Teck coal mine expansion in B.C.

Contamination was a main concern of eight interveners who asked Ottawa to assist B.C. in reviewing the expansion

No new COVID-19 cases in Kootenay Boundary in first half of August

As of Aug. 13, no new cases in the previous two weeks

Solomon Mountain and Carmi Creek wildfires remain out-of-control

The regional district is currently maintaining a 44 property evacuation alert

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

New benefits for recovery and caretakers also announced

B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Compensation may be paid after 18,000 incorrect marks in 2019

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

‘Cronk is the drink’: New take on old beverage sells out quickly in Calgary

Cold Garden brewed up 1,800, 375-millilitre bottles

World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built in northern B.C. for pipeline construction

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

Cooler weather could help fight 1,400 hectare fire in Okanagan

More than 300 people remain on an evacuation order in Penticton

Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

CRA resumes online services with new security features after cyberattacks

All individuals affected by the cybersecurity breaches will receive a letter from the CRA

Most Read