Boundary walkers raise thousands at Coldest Night of the Year

Boundary Family Services accepting donations for the cause through March

(L-R) Boundary Family Services’ Darren Pratt and Shane Gorman hit their best stride as they set off on this year’s Coldest Night of the Year campaign ahead of Lee Greaves and Evan Gorman Saturday, Feb. 26. Photo courtesy of Laura Greaves

Boundary Family Services’ (BFS’s) Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) raised over $18,000 Saturday, Feb. 26, according to program co-ordinator Rachel Warriner.

“It was a great time of getting together for community support and for visiting. It was just wonderful to be at an outdoor event after COVID,” Warriner told The Gazette.

Boundary Family Services’ Rachel Warriner poses for a shot outside her Grand Forks office last February. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Ninety-four walkers in 16 teams came out to raise money for the Boundary’s hungry, homeless and hurting by walking around the city in the cold. Most walkers went for the longer, five-kilometre route, while 28 walkers earned CNOY toques by raising $150 or more for the cause, according to Warriner.

Team Grand Forks Rotary led the donation drive by drumming up $2,600. Team Juggernaut, The Food Bank Folks, Team Warriner, Team Grand Forks Credit Union, Pines Bible Camp and the Valentine Walkers each brought in $1,000 or more.

(L-R) Murray Knox and Natasha Knox prepare themselves for a brisk night of walking with friends Kathy and Chris Moslin. Photo courtesy of Laura Greaves

Christina Lakers on Team Walk n’ Roll meanwhile raised $905.

Top individual earners were the Rotary club’s Alan Peterson and the Valentine Walkers’ Chris Moslin, each of whom raised $1,350.

Warriner said BFS is still hoping to reach its fundraising goal of $25,000 by the time the fundraiser officially closes on March 31.

(L-R) Shannon Wolf and Bakers Lachlan, Aaron, Cassius, Deb and Everett get ready to walk as this year’s CNOY kicks off at Gyro Park. Photo courtesy of Laura Greaves

To make a donation, visit BFS’s page on CNOY’s website at cnoy.org/location/boundarycountry.

This year’s event drew on the support of sponsors at Grand Forks’ Kal Tire, Grand Forks Funeral Home, Jitterz Coffee & Espresso, The Wooden Spoon and Grand Forks Rotary, whose members handed out free hot chocolate to walkers at Gyro Park.

