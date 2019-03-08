Boundary vets invited to free Legion luncheon

The free event is for vets and their spouses or caregivers.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59 Grand Forks is hosting a free luncheon for veterans on Sunday, April 14 at noon for all veterans and their spouses or caregivers in the Grand Forks and Christina Lake area.

This event was born of a strong desire to show appreciation for the efforts and sacrifices made by Canadian veterans both active and retired. It is simply an opportunity for our branch to personally thank area veterans by treating them to lunch and an afternoon of comradery.

This year we are very fortunate to offer an added event for the veterans, a musical USO show being performed by the Boundary Musical and Theatre Society.

The menu is a hot chicken lunch with mashed potatoes, veggies and dessert. There is no cost for this event and limited seating and reservations are required. Please contact Sandra Doody at 250-666-0004 to reserve your seats. The deadline for reservations is Sunday, April 7.