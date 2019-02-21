Boundary Showcase, Take a Seat exhibits call for submissions

Last year’s Boundary Showcase featured over a hundred works from dozens of local artists. (Tina Bryan/Submitted)

The Boundary Showcase is back! Get ready to enter your best artwork from the past year for this professionally presented, community-sourced exhibition. While the exhibition continues to be non-juried, this year, we are asking Boundary artists to submit work that considers the impact of the spring floods of 2018.

The show will be on display from April 20 to May 4, providing an opportunity to reflect on what was lost, celebrate the strength of the Boundary’s community spirit, and consider how we move forward.

The basic format of the showcase remains as follows:

• Everyone is invited to submit two works created in the past year for the exhibition

• Entry fee is $5 per work

• Artworks must be clean, ready to hang, and not previously displayed at Gallery 2

• Drop off days are April 3 and 4

Submission forms will be available March 1, check our website for details – gallery2grandforks.com

Take a Seat is a collaboration between the Habitat for Humanity Grand Forks Restore and Gallery 2 – we invite local artists to paint a donated chair for an auction during the Boundary Showcase in April 2019. Acrylics, oils, decoupage, collage, the medium and content is your choice.

Artists can pick up their chair at the ReStore during regular business hours. Chairs will need to be finished and delivered to Gallery 2 on April 11, 2019. They will be on display from April 20 to May 4 for a silent auction with a closing reception and successful bid reveal on May 4.

Proceeds support Gallery 2 and the Habitat for Humanity Restore.