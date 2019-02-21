Last year’s Boundary Showcase featured over a hundred works from dozens of local artists. (Tina Bryan/Submitted)

Boundary Showcase, Take a Seat exhibits call for submissions

The upcoming spring exhibits call for community involvement.

The Boundary Showcase is back! Get ready to enter your best artwork from the past year for this professionally presented, community-sourced exhibition. While the exhibition continues to be non-juried, this year, we are asking Boundary artists to submit work that considers the impact of the spring floods of 2018.

The show will be on display from April 20 to May 4, providing an opportunity to reflect on what was lost, celebrate the strength of the Boundary’s community spirit, and consider how we move forward.

The basic format of the showcase remains as follows:

• Everyone is invited to submit two works created in the past year for the exhibition

• Entry fee is $5 per work

• Artworks must be clean, ready to hang, and not previously displayed at Gallery 2

• Drop off days are April 3 and 4

Submission forms will be available March 1, check our website for details – gallery2grandforks.com

Take a Seat is a collaboration between the Habitat for Humanity Grand Forks Restore and Gallery 2 – we invite local artists to paint a donated chair for an auction during the Boundary Showcase in April 2019. Acrylics, oils, decoupage, collage, the medium and content is your choice.

Artists can pick up their chair at the ReStore during regular business hours. Chairs will need to be finished and delivered to Gallery 2 on April 11, 2019. They will be on display from April 20 to May 4 for a silent auction with a closing reception and successful bid reveal on May 4.

Proceeds support Gallery 2 and the Habitat for Humanity Restore.

Previous story
Christina Lake welcomes new fire chief

Just Posted

B.C. Interior free from measles

Vancouver measles outbreak hasn’t spread to the B.C. Interior

GFSS girls’ basketball to host Kootenay championships

Cheer the team on Friday night.

Boundary Showcase, Take a Seat exhibits call for submissions

The upcoming spring exhibits call for community involvement.

Celebrating Family Day at Wilgress Lake fishing derby

The annual event was attended by over 125 people.

Christina Lake welcomes new fire chief

Joe Geary made the move to the Boundary from Sidney.

Trudeau joins hundreds in Halifax square to remember 7 refugee children lost in fire

Seven refugee children died in the blaze

70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

The debate for pro and anti vaccinations has heated up after a measles outbreak in Vancouver

‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge: police

Jussie Smollett turned himself into central booking

UPDATE: Woman, off-duty cop in critical condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school

The officer was interceding in an alleged assault when he and the woman were stabbed

‘A little baloney’ in PM’s claim about solicitor-client privilege on SNC-Lavalin

The Conservatives and NDP want Trudeau to waive that privilege so Wilson-Raybould can offer her side of the story

Proposed edible pot rules are wasteful, would leave products tasteless: critics

When Canada legalized weed last fall, it only allowed fresh or dried bud, oil, plants and seeds

Samsung folding phone is different – but also almost $2,000

But most analysts see a limited market for foldable-screen phones

Alcohol policies fizzle for Canadian governments as harms overflow: reports

About 80 per cent of Canadians drink, and most enjoy a drink or two

Ontario man accused of killing 11-year-old daughter dies in hospital, police say

Roopesh Rajkumar had been hospitalized with what police described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Most Read