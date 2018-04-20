Boundary Museum switches gears for spring

The museum will begin charging admission, among other changes.

By Joan Heart, Submitted to the Gazette

The winter season has been long and arduous, but the snow and its aftermath — the cold and its bite out of the lungs — has been met head-on and plowing by Mike while Bob shovelled the sidewalks and we gamely put down ice salt. It gave us the fortitude and pluck to continue on at the museum.

Further to our struggles, schoolchildren made it up here in their coats, ski pants and boots, and the ensuing mass of gear was a sight to behold when they peeled out of their outerwear.

Kindergarten students are not the same as other grades, and I learned not to confuse Grade 1 and 2 students with them. The Kindergartens need to do something in order to learn. And they are active to the point of some needing time away, and they wanted to touch everything in the museum. I was perspiring profusely, and I knew I was losing ground when one bright lad piped up, “Why are we doing this?”

But the day rebounded when I told them the Frog Mountain Sinixt story, with the permission of Marilyn James, Sinixt elder. Those frogs are as tiny and just as important as the Kindergarten kids. Without spoiling the story, I think it proves life is not quite what you think it is.

We went deep into our cleaning, sorting, organizing, and accessioning this winter season, and we proceeded to shift around the artifacts into new designs of chaos. Finding storage and exhibit space will continue to be important to the museum.

The museum was grateful for a grant from RDKB Area C to upgrade old and outdated office equipment.

In June everyone is invited to a book tour signing and presentation by Marilyn James at the lovely picnic shade area at the museum. A ” healthy snacks potluck,” tea and coffee will be followed by a talk by Marilyn about the book she co-wrote with her daughter Taress Alexis, Not Extinct: Keeping the Sinixt Way. Stay tuned for more details.

As winter creeps away from us spring just as surely is coming with the robins and geese returning, the yards to clean and the museum grounds to rake and beautify.

We did a work party who cleaned, sorted, and organized the back 40 by 40 building, with buggies, a stagecoach, a silkie, old newspapers, Bob Demartelaere’s tools, and various other artifacts soon to be opened to the public. Thanks to the woodworkers, volunteers and staff, including the Boundary Historical Society doing amazing work.

People have often been curious about our solar panels, and the apparatus to it, its functioning panel, will be open to the public as well, in the same building.

In order to help the museum keep pace with our growth, as of May 1 we will be charging an admission fee of $5 per person, children 12 years and under $2, and as always, donations towards future projects gladly accepted.

The museum’s annual general meeting will be on May 12. Our theme this year is “Progress in Motion.” We welcome and would love old and new members to renew and become part of our family. Contact the museum for more details.

