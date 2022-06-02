Boundary museum in Grand Forks welcomes community back after hiatus

The Boundary Museum and Interpretive Centre in Grand Forks is again open to the public, after being closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President of the Boundary Museum Society Christopher Stevenson said the group is excited to re-open its doors.

“One of the goals that we had for this board and for the museum was to make sure that we’re open for the public and for the community.”

The museum features local history, such as Doukhobor history, and regional history. Fire equipment and trucks from as early as 1901 are displayed, along with carriages, a stagecoach and tools.

The Boundary Museum stores archives at Grand Forks city hall. Stevenson said the archives are important to understanding history.

The museum is planning some exciting events this year, including Canada Day and for the city’s 125th anniversary.

The board also hopes to increase the use of the facility for events such as weddings and celebrations of life.

Long-term, the museum hopes to continue to shed light on parts of the Boundary’s history that are often overlooked. The organization wants to encourage people to learn more about historically marginalized groups, including Doukhobors, Japanese Canadians, Indigenous peoples, Chinese Canadians, and Sikhs.

“In the past, there’s been a monolithic view or consideration of Boundary heritage,” Stevenson said. “But we have an extremely unique cultural history here.”

Stevenson highlighted the importance of creating a space where these groups can tell their stories.

“If we start looking at things in a more progressive and open, inclusive way, those things can be better understood, and people will be more aware of them.”

Fire trucks on display are more than a century old. Photo submitted