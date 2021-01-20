Organizer Doug Arnott, right, said there will be plenty of prizes to be had at this year’s Wilgress Lake Virtual Fishing Derby. Arnott is pictured here giving a $25 prize for third-place in the derby’s Under-16 category in February 2019. Photo: Kathleen Saylors

Organizer Doug Arnott, right, said there will be plenty of prizes to be had at this year’s Wilgress Lake Virtual Fishing Derby. Arnott is pictured here giving a $25 prize for third-place in the derby’s Under-16 category in February 2019. Photo: Kathleen Saylors

Boundary Métis association to hold virtual fishing derby at Wilgress Lake

Registered contestants will vie for prizes drawn on Family Day, Feb. 15

A COVID-modified fishing derby will go ahead at Wilgress Lake this February, according to organizers Doug Arnott and Leanne Babcock of the Boundary Métis Community Association (BMCA). The derby has had to go virtual in 2021, owing to public health orders restricting outdoor gatherings amid the pandemic.

LOOK: IN PHOTOS: 2020 Wilgress Lake Fishing Derby

READ MORE: Celebrating Family Day at Wilgress Lake fishing derby

Registered contestants have until 6 p.m. on Family Day, Feb. 15, to send pictures either of their catches; their backyard snow sculptures or pictures of family snowshoe and cross country ski adventures at the lake. Cash prizes and gift cards will go to the best fish (pictures should show length by measuring tape), as well as categories for outdoor family activities like snow sculpting, snow shoeing and cross-country skiing.

Friendly reminder that you can register via email to leanne@grandforksrealtor.ca or we will be at Wilgress Lake every Saturday from 10-1pm! Sponsorships are rolling in!

Posted by Wilgress Lake Family Fishing Derby on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Arnott said he hoped the derby would encourage Boundary families to spend time together outside the house. “I personally feel that kids sometimes need to be pushed outside,” he said, adding that, “if they had some prizes on the line, then, maybe the next push wouldn’t be so hard.”

Around 75 per cent of registration fees ($10 per adult, $15 for a family) will go towards prizes Babcock said will be designed to get families to spend more time together, including restaurant gift cards and outdoor gear. Partial proceeds will go towards funds supporting boundary youth, Arnott said.

This year’s derby will not include the BMCA’s annual tea-boiling festival and snow snake races, owing to COVID safety protocols.

Hopeful contestants are asked to email their registrations to Babock at leanne@grandforksrealtor.ca or to stop by Wilgress Lake on Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

 

Most Read