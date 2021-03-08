Boundary little league baseball likely canceled in 2021

League currently on hiatus after no one volunteered to replace outgoing executives

A Grand Forks little leaguer stands at bat against a Castlegar pitcher in a pre-pandemic season game. Photo courtesy of Alana McNabb

There will be no little league baseball in Grand Forks unless more area parents step up to volunteer, according to the league’s interim president.

Kristina Squarebriggs, who recently stepped down as head of Boundary Babe Ruth and Cal Ripken Baseball, said no one showed up to replace her and other board executives who stepped down at the league’s Feb. 25 Annual General Meeting. Outgoing members, including Squarebriggs, gave up their spots because their children have outgrown little league play, she said.

The league is now on hiatus, “not just for this season, but indefinitely, until we have people stepping forward,” she explained.

“It’s unfortunate and it’s said, but we did send many, many notices in The Gazette and through Facebook explaining how dire the situation was.”

Baseball diamonds like this one at Dick Bartlett Park are likely to stay empty in 2021. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Little league baseball was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, and the league is not allowed to host gameplay amid current pandemic guidelines. Squarebriggs said the league had hoped to offer a COVID-modified season, with teams practicing separately at Dick Bartlett Park. The board had planned to cut children’s registration fees, which she said normally run from between $70 to $145, depending on age.

A Grand Forks little league baseball team helps fill sandbags during the flood of 2018. Photo: Alanna Mcnabb, courtesy of Kristina Squarebriggs

Squarebriggs said it’s not too late for parents to volunteer, adding that there may yet be a 2021 season. The league would need to fill around 20 spots, including coaches and assistant coaches and COVID-safe co-ordinators, according to league guidelines. The board is still hoping to draw further volunteers to replace the previous executive, she said.

Interested volunteers are asked to email the league at gfbbrbaseball@gmail.com. The league is open to Boundary children between the ages of four and 15.

The league typically fielded between 50 and 70 kids, across four to five age divisions in pre-COVID seasons, according to Squarebriggs. Boundary baseball teams would typically play against teams from Trail, Castlegar, and Beaver Valley, she said.

