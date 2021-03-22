Boundary kids host weekend BBQ to raise money for local 4-H club

Boundary children raised around $2,000 for their local 4-H club at this weekend’s BBQ fundraiser at Greenwood’s Deadwood Junction, according Deadwood’s Katie Jepsen.
“The kids haven’t been able to do any fundraising during COVID,” Jepsen said. So she and Waikikahei Ranch’s Amy and Scott Hay came up with a way to contribute while sticking to social distancing guidelines. The Hays would donate enough ground beef, brisket and smokies to stock Deadwood’s bbq pit for a weekend if Jepsen would donate the proceeds to the club. 4-H kids — including six-year-old Rhiann Hay and her 11-year-old brother, Callum — volunteered in COVID-modified shifts to help run the cafe’s kitchen and till.
Patrons ordered meals to go through a plexiglass partition, with face-masked kids running food orders in disposable trays.
It had been the first time Deadwood put on a BBQ for 4-H, Jepsen said.
“We want to bring awareness to all of our local ranchers and farmers, as well as our local business,” she explained.
The Boundary couldn’t sustain itself, let alone visiting tourists, were it not for the region’s food growers and business-owners, Jepsen said.
The kids had raised $1,800 in BBQ proceeds, plus cash donations, all of which Jepsen is putting toward the Boundary 4-H Club.
