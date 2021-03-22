Boundary kids host weekend BBQ to raise money for local 4-H club

From the left: Boundary 4-H volunteers Rhiann Hay, 6, and 11-year-olds Aubrey Bohn and Callum Hay were on hand to raise money for their club at Greenwood’s Deadwood Junction Saturday, March 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler The Brayshaw family came all the way from Rossland to sample Waikikahei Ranch’s wonderful bbq selections at the Deadwood Junction’s 4-H club fundraiser on Saturday, March 19. Pictured left to right are mom Rachel, pup Lula, son Benjamin and dad, Oliver. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Callum Hay and Aubrey Bohn handle the till in front of the ole’ Deadwood Jail. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Deadwood Junciton’s Katie Jepsen said she’d hoped this weekend’s bbq would draw awareness to the importance of community across the Boundary. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Seven-year-old Samantha Carnell waits for mom and dad to place their order at Greenwood’s Deadwood Junction, Saturday, March 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler From the left: Duane Carnell (centre) poses with daughter Samantha and son Josiah at Greenwood’s Deadwood Junction on Saturday, March 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Deadwood Junction’s Bruce Jepsen excitedly points to waiting customers in front of his bbq pit. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Boundary children raised around $2,000 for their local 4-H club at this weekend’s BBQ fundraiser at Greenwood’s Deadwood Junction, according Deadwood’s Katie Jepsen.

“The kids haven’t been able to do any fundraising during COVID,” Jepsen said. So she and Waikikahei Ranch’s Amy and Scott Hay came up with a way to contribute while sticking to social distancing guidelines. The Hays would donate enough ground beef, brisket and smokies to stock Deadwood’s bbq pit for a weekend if Jepsen would donate the proceeds to the club. 4-H kids — including six-year-old Rhiann Hay and her 11-year-old brother, Callum — volunteered in COVID-modified shifts to help run the cafe’s kitchen and till.

Patrons ordered meals to go through a plexiglass partition, with face-masked kids running food orders in disposable trays.

It had been the first time Deadwood put on a BBQ for 4-H, Jepsen said.

“We want to bring awareness to all of our local ranchers and farmers, as well as our local business,” she explained.

The Boundary couldn’t sustain itself, let alone visiting tourists, were it not for the region’s food growers and business-owners, Jepsen said.

The kids had raised $1,800 in BBQ proceeds, plus cash donations, all of which Jepsen is putting toward the Boundary 4-H Club.

