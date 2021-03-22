Boundary kids host weekend BBQ to raise money for local 4-H club

From the left: Boundary 4-H volunteers Rhiann Hay, 6, and 11-year-olds Aubrey Bohn and Callum Hay were on hand to raise money for their club at Greenwood’s Deadwood Junction Saturday, March 19. Photo: Laurie TritschlerFrom the left: Boundary 4-H volunteers Rhiann Hay, 6, and 11-year-olds Aubrey Bohn and Callum Hay were on hand to raise money for their club at Greenwood’s Deadwood Junction Saturday, March 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
The Brayshaw family came all the way from Rossland to sample Waikikahei Ranch’s wonderful bbq selections at the Deadwood Junction’s 4-H club fundraiser on Saturday, March 19. Pictured left to right are mom Rachel, pup Lula, son Benjamin and dad, Oliver. Photo: Laurie TritschlerThe Brayshaw family came all the way from Rossland to sample Waikikahei Ranch’s wonderful bbq selections at the Deadwood Junction’s 4-H club fundraiser on Saturday, March 19. Pictured left to right are mom Rachel, pup Lula, son Benjamin and dad, Oliver. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Callum Hay and Aubrey Bohn handle the till in front of the ole’ Deadwood Jail. Photo: Laurie TritschlerCallum Hay and Aubrey Bohn handle the till in front of the ole’ Deadwood Jail. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Deadwood Junciton’s Katie Jepsen said she’d hoped this weekend’s bbq would draw awareness to the importance of community across the Boundary. Photo: Laurie TritschlerDeadwood Junciton’s Katie Jepsen said she’d hoped this weekend’s bbq would draw awareness to the importance of community across the Boundary. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Seven-year-old Samantha Carnell waits for mom and dad to place their order at Greenwood’s Deadwood Junction, Saturday, March 19. Photo: Laurie TritschlerSeven-year-old Samantha Carnell waits for mom and dad to place their order at Greenwood’s Deadwood Junction, Saturday, March 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
From the left: Duane Carnell (centre) poses with daughter Samantha and son Josiah at Greenwood’s Deadwood Junction on Saturday, March 19. Photo: Laurie TritschlerFrom the left: Duane Carnell (centre) poses with daughter Samantha and son Josiah at Greenwood’s Deadwood Junction on Saturday, March 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Deadwood Junction’s Bruce Jepsen excitedly points to waiting customers in front of his bbq pit. Photo: Laurie TritschlerDeadwood Junction’s Bruce Jepsen excitedly points to waiting customers in front of his bbq pit. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Boundary children raised around $2,000 for their local 4-H club at this weekend’s BBQ fundraiser at Greenwood’s Deadwood Junction, according Deadwood’s Katie Jepsen.

“The kids haven’t been able to do any fundraising during COVID,” Jepsen said. So she and Waikikahei Ranch’s Amy and Scott Hay came up with a way to contribute while sticking to social distancing guidelines. The Hays would donate enough ground beef, brisket and smokies to stock Deadwood’s bbq pit for a weekend if Jepsen would donate the proceeds to the club. 4-H kids — including six-year-old Rhiann Hay and her 11-year-old brother, Callum — volunteered in COVID-modified shifts to help run the cafe’s kitchen and till.

READ MORE: Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Patrons ordered meals to go through a plexiglass partition, with face-masked kids running food orders in disposable trays.

It had been the first time Deadwood put on a BBQ for 4-H, Jepsen said.

“We want to bring awareness to all of our local ranchers and farmers, as well as our local business,” she explained.

The Boundary couldn’t sustain itself, let alone visiting tourists, were it not for the region’s food growers and business-owners, Jepsen said.

The kids had raised $1,800 in BBQ proceeds, plus cash donations, all of which Jepsen is putting toward the Boundary 4-H Club.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserGreenwoodvolunteers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jake and Rae-Lynne: The story of a Grand Forks woman and her service dog

Just Posted

Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ council asks for public feedback on permit that would keep shelter open until next spring

Council has not yet voted on whether or not to grant BC Housing’s request for another permit

Harry Richardson was found guilty on four counts at the Nelson Courthouse on Monday after a 2019 standoff with police. File photo
Man who fired at RCMP officers in Argenta found guilty on 4 charges

But a judge ruled Harry Richardson was innocent of attempted murder

Grand Forks’ Jayda G was nominated for best dance track at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Photo by Lou Jasmine, courtesy of This Is Music, Ltd.
Grand Forks’ Jayda G celebrates Grammy nomination

The celebrity DJ/vocalist recently left home, bound for a Toronto studio

A Habitat for Humanity project on Vancouver Island. Photo: Mike Davies
Habitat for Humanity to build six-unit complex in Castlegar

Habitat hopes to have shovels in the ground by summer and families moving in by spring 2022

Fire destroyed an apartment building on 7th Avenue in Castlegar Saturday morning. Photo: Betsy Kline
Fire destroys Castlegar apartment building in one of three fires Saturday morning

Four-unit building on 7th Avenue completely destroyed

Jake the service dog is trained to give calming hugs to his caretaker and handler, Rae-Lynee Dicks, who lives with post-traumatic stress disorder. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Jake and Rae-Lynne: The story of a Grand Forks woman and her service dog

Jake is on his way to completing his training, but it’s been difficult to socialize him in the pandemic

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Mass clinics are in operation across B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. prepares for steep increase in COVID-19 vaccinations

Online appointment booking expected to start April 6

While indicators of mental health slightly fluctuate with economic relief programs, severity of lockdowns and other factors, what remains clear is the pandemic’s undeniable, prolonged effect on our well-being — an effect that will likely linger long after mass vaccination efforts wrap up. (Pixabay.com)
How a year of COVID-19 has impacted our mental health

Lockdown measures quickly came into effect as coronavirus cases ramped up across Canada

A conveyor belt transports coal at the Westmoreland Coal Co.'s Sheerness Mine near Hanna, Alta., on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Petition asks Ottawa to review overall effect of expanded coal-mining in Alberta

The petition containing 18,000 names from across Canada was started by Latasha Calf Robe of the Niitsitapi Water Protectors

(Pixabay)
As Canadians lose $34.6M in fraud so far this year, Crime Stoppers urges victims file reports

Organization says 11,789 Canadians have reported losing $7.2 million to COVID related fraud

Pictured is the entrance to the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market on opening day in 2020. COVID-19 protocols, including hand sanitizing, mask wearing and physical distancing, remain in place for this year’s market season, which kicks off in May. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Artisans once again allowed to sell at BC Farmers Markets

Restrictions were lifted over the weekend, allowing non-food vendors to apply

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15. RCMP say there could be a connection to a second hammer attack, near the Canada Post office on Ryan Road on Saturday, March 20.
RCMP seek witnesses after second random B.C. hammer attack in a week

Pedestrians struck in unprovoked attacks in two separate incidents in Courtenay

Neill Wakefield, who appeared primarily on season five of the Discovery Channel TV show Highway Thru Hell, recently moved to Langford with his wife Tiffany. The couple, who met through the towing industry and married four years ago, wanted to settle here to live closer to family. (Photo courtesy of Neill Wakefield)
Highway Thru Hell tow truck driver shifts gears, moves to Vancouver Island

Neill Wakefield is taking a break from business, and considering changing his line of work.

Canadian currency. (File photo)
One in five B.C. transactions being paid in cash

Province uses cards more than Ontario or Quebec, but is also home to Canada’s most cash-friendly city

Most Read