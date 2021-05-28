Local historian Al Donnelly peruses a copy of the Boundary Historical Society’s Eighteenth Report. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Boundary Historical Society publishes new report

Copies available at Grand Forks Market on Market Avenue

The Boundary Historical Society’s (BHS) May 2021 report is a veritable treasure trove of family stories, colorful characters and poignant moments in regional history.

“The Eighteenth Report” features family accounts of Grand Forks figures like “Cougar Jack” Carson, who worked for B.C’s Game Department. Readers will enjoy the volume’s more scholarly works on the Boundary’s settler families, like Al Donnelly’s article, “The Charltons of Anarchist Mountain.”

Qualifying that he writes “from a purely technical point of view,” Donnelly, who compiles The Boundary Creek Times’ weekly Blasts from the Past series, spoke fondly of his research process.

“I find birth dates and death dates and important events in people’s lives, and then I try to loop them all together into something that tells an interesting story,” he told The Gazette/Times.

Donnelly said the eight articles he published in “report 18” were informed by a vast array of historic newspaper accounts, government sources and other primary sources.

“There’s probably nothing out there that I didn’t use,” he laughed in an interview with The Gazette/Times last month.

“I really enjoy uncovering historical details that even pioneers’ families weren’t aware of,” he added.

Other articles cover people and places ranging from Eholt to Midway, where “Chinese Cowboy” features in a gripping account by Greg Nesteroff, whose Kootenay Place names series has been a huge hit among Gazette readers.

To pick up your copy of the report, check out the BHS’s Market Avenue stall this spring and summer. The report is selling at $12.50 for members and $18.75 for non-members.

The report is dedicated to the memory of BHS member Rose Gobeil, who passed away in February 2020.

For more information, check out the BHS website at boundaryhistory.com.

 

