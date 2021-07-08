Boundary farmers, ranchers invited to fun field days

The Kootenay and Boundary Farm Advisors are co-ordinating two events in the Boundary and West Kootenays this month

Farmers in the Kootenay-Boundary region have been working hard to keep crops and herds afloat during this hot and dry summer! The Kootenay and Boundary Farm Advisors (KBFA) are eager to continue with a roster of outdoor events as restrictions loosen for education, inspiration, and connection!

Join Dieter and Elisabeth Bay at their 38-acre organic farm up the North Fork to learn about integrating vegetable, herb, berry and fruit tree production using biodynamic and permaculture principles. Photo: Kootenay and Boundary Farm Advisors

Networking within the agricultural community is a time-honoured and effective tradition to increase information sharing in the region, and there’s no better forum than attending a field day. Events in July will showcase some of the innovation and techniques used by our local agricultural rockstars along with technical knowledge for soil, water and livestock management.

Boundary farmers are invited to join Dieter and Elizabeth Bay at Sandy Creek Organic Farm from 3 – 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 14. Participants will learn the ins and outs of integrated vegetable, herb, and fruit tree systems. The field day will go over the Bays’ meticulously designed farm with a wide range of crops including pear, cherry and apricot trees. The Bays will also showcase their water management techniques for farming on dry, sloped terrain.

Boundary farmers are invited to a July 22 field day hosted by Nakusp-area farmer/rancher, Forest McCormack. Photo: Kootenay and Boundary Farm Advisors

Lastly, farmers headed to the July 22 field day in Burton (south of Nakusp) will be treated to rancher Forest McCormack’s wealth of information on growing his beef herd through the last decade. Participants will learn about breeding, size, resilience, and animal health. Farmers are encouraged to camp in Burton to attend the field day with the whole family!

Want to support farmers this season? Stop by a local farmers’ market this weekend, subscribe to a CSA box, or check out a farm stand near you. Producers are working hard to bring delicious, fresh, local food to our plates — thank you, farmers!

Free registration and location and more information on events is available at: www.kbfa.ca/events. Feel free to contact KBFA Program Coordinator at 778-771-5851.

— The Kootenay and Boundary Farm Advisors is an agricultural extension program that provides producers with free technical production support and information from a network of specialized resources, including independent consultants and academics.

FarmingGrand Forks