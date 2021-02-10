A snowy Market Avenue lies under the Coldest Night of the Year’s logo. Boundary Family Services is putting the event on across the Boundary this year on Saturday, Feb. 20. Landscape photo by Laurie Tritschler, overlaid with a poster published by Boundary Family Services

Boundary Family Services gearing up for Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

This year’s event has been modified for COVID-safety, organizers say

Boundary Family Services (BFS) is hoping to raise $25,000 in donations for the Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) campaign on Saturday, Feb. 20. This year’s event will take the form of a virtual fundraiser a BFS co-ordinator said was for the “Boundary’s homeless, hungry and hurting.”

BFS is nearly 1/4 of the way to hitting their goal as of Wednesday, Feb. 10, according to the CNOY’s website.

“I’m very, very impressed,” BFS’s Rachel Warriner said.

Nearly all proceeds will go toward BFS programs for regional children and families and those experiencing homelessness, she explained. Registered teams are asked to design their own 2-5 kilometre routes in order to avoid crowds. They will be joined in spirit by walkers in 100 towns and cities across Canada.

Warriner is encouraging “anyone, anywhere in the Boundary” to donate and register teams on the Boundary Country section of the campaign’s website. Sixty-five people across 13 teams have registered so far, according to CNOY.

Warriner’s team is currently leading donations, having raised just over $1,000 as of Wednesday afternoon. The City of Grand Forks’ team, captained by events manager Erinne Allen, is a close second after raising $965. Councillor Chris Moslin’s Valentine Walkers are not far behind, having brought in $940.

BFS is giving out brightly-coloured CNOY toques to those who raise $150 or more, Warriner said.

Warriner is reminding interested participants that they have until Saturday evening to register teams.

