Boundary braves Coldest Night of the Year walk-a-thon for area ‘homeless, hungry and hurting’

The Boundary’s first-ever Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) fundraiser brought in over $22,000 for Boundary Family Services (BFS) last Saturday night, Feb. 20. Local efforts were co-ordinated by BFS’s Rachel Warriner, whose three-person “Team Warriner” raised nearly $1,500.
The event was part of a national campaign to raise money for organizations serving “people experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger,” according to CNOY’s website.
Nearly 100 people across Grand Forks and Greenwood braved freezing temperatures to participate in the charity walk-a-thon. Sixteen teams trod separate, socially-distanced routes around their communities, with registered walkers accepting donor pledges towards BFS programming. BFS came within 10 per cent of its $25,000 goal, having raised $22,635.
Topping the charts were Grand Forks’ councillor Chris Moslin’s Valentine Walkers, who raised over $3,200. Team Boundary Family, headed by BFS executive director Darren Pratt, came in second, raising over $2,100. Team Walk and Roll, led by Tara Bob ocel, was a close third, raising over $2,000.
Greenwood’s volunteer firefighters led the fundraising challenge in Canada’s smallest city, where the Fire Breathing Dragons Department raked in over $1,500. Warriner on behalf of BFS staff thanked everyone who donated their time, money and steps in support of this year’s campaign. The real winners, she said, were BFS’s clients.
