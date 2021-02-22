Boundary braves Coldest Night of the Year walk-a-thon for area ‘homeless, hungry and hurting’

Walkers across the Boundary raised over $22,000 for Boundary Family Services as part of the region’s first-ever Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) campaign, officially scheduled for last Saturday, Feb. 20. Photo: Laurie Tritschler, with permission of CNOYWalkers across the Boundary raised over $22,000 for Boundary Family Services as part of the region’s first-ever Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) campaign, officially scheduled for last Saturday, Feb. 20. Photo: Laurie Tritschler, with permission of CNOY
From the left: The Valentine Walkers’ Chris Moslin, Dawn Small, Michelle Mallette, Shelley Grandy and Jennifer Fenn and their dogs on Sunday, Feb. 21, met for their team walk at the Great Trail kiosk near the intersection of North Ford Road. Photo: Laurie Tritschler (big labra-doodle Scarlet)From the left: The Valentine Walkers’ Chris Moslin, Dawn Small, Michelle Mallette, Shelley Grandy and Jennifer Fenn and their dogs on Sunday, Feb. 21, met for their team walk at the Great Trail kiosk near the intersection of North Ford Road. Photo: Laurie Tritschler (big labra-doodle Scarlet)
Michelle Mallette’s four-year-old golden doodle, ‘Rigby,’ was excited for her walk — if a little annoyed at The Gazette’s incessant picture-taking. Photo: Laurie TritschlerMichelle Mallette’s four-year-old golden doodle, ‘Rigby,’ was excited for her walk — if a little annoyed at The Gazette’s incessant picture-taking. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Front left: Boundary-Similkameen MLA, Roly Russell stands next to son Gabriel. Back: Pictured from the left are Christopher Stephenson, Christine Carlson and Juno Russell. Photo courtesy of Christopher StephensonFront left: Boundary-Similkameen MLA, Roly Russell stands next to son Gabriel. Back: Pictured from the left are Christopher Stephenson, Christine Carlson and Juno Russell. Photo courtesy of Christopher Stephenson
Front: Team Warriner’s Rachel (left) and Gabe Warriner snap a photo in front of Team Boundary Family on the Coldest Night of the Year walk-a-thon Saturday, Feb. 20. Back: Photo courtesy of Team WarrinerFront: Team Warriner’s Rachel (left) and Gabe Warriner snap a photo in front of Team Boundary Family on the Coldest Night of the Year walk-a-thon Saturday, Feb. 20. Back: Photo courtesy of Team Warriner
From the left: Dawn Small, Shelley Grandy and Jennifer Fenn wait on their fellow Valentine Walkers to get in gear on Sunday, Feb. 21. Photo: Laurie TritschlerFrom the left: Dawn Small, Shelley Grandy and Jennifer Fenn wait on their fellow Valentine Walkers to get in gear on Sunday, Feb. 21. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Councillor Chris Moslin’s labra-doodle, ‘Scarlet,’ happily posed for The Gazette, Sunday, Feb. 21. Photo: Laurie TritschlerCouncillor Chris Moslin’s labra-doodle, ‘Scarlet,’ happily posed for The Gazette, Sunday, Feb. 21. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The Boundary’s first-ever Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) fundraiser brought in over $22,000 for Boundary Family Services (BFS) last Saturday night, Feb. 20. Local efforts were co-ordinated by BFS’s Rachel Warriner, whose three-person “Team Warriner” raised nearly $1,500.

READ MORE: Boundary Family Services gearing up for Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

The event was part of a national campaign to raise money for organizations serving “people experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger,” according to CNOY’s website.

Nearly 100 people across Grand Forks and Greenwood braved freezing temperatures to participate in the charity walk-a-thon. Sixteen teams trod separate, socially-distanced routes around their communities, with registered walkers accepting donor pledges towards BFS programming. BFS came within 10 per cent of its $25,000 goal, having raised $22,635.

Topping the charts were Grand Forks’ councillor Chris Moslin’s Valentine Walkers, who raised over $3,200. Team Boundary Family, headed by BFS executive director Darren Pratt, came in second, raising over $2,100. Team Walk and Roll, led by Tara Bob ocel, was a close third, raising over $2,000.

Greenwood’s volunteer firefighters led the fundraising challenge in Canada’s smallest city, where the Fire Breathing Dragons Department raked in over $1,500. Warriner on behalf of BFS staff thanked everyone who donated their time, money and steps in support of this year’s campaign. The real winners, she said, were BFS’s clients.

 

