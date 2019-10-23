Volunteer Barbara Miller is collecting recipes from current and former billet families, players and fans for a 50th anniversary Grand Forks Border Bruins cookbook. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Border Bruins seek recipes for 50th anniversary cookbook

Billet life means all new comfort foods for players

For Barbara Miller’s first Border Bruins billet, the go-to was honey baked chicken. For her second, well, “he would eat anything.” For last year’s billet, it was all about the pre-game clam chowder.

Now, to celebrate 50 years of Border Bruins hockey in Grand Forks, Miller is collecting recipes from billet families, players and fans for a recipe book – a go-to guide on how to feed the bears during hockey season.

“They come from their home and now they’re staying in this pseudo-home – it creates all new comfort foods for them,” Miller said, noting that many players has a favourite meal and billet families each have their own specialty recipes.

Notes to this year’s Grand Forks Border Bruins billet families: forward Elvis Slack likes pizza but dislikes tomatoes and the same goes for 18-year-old teammate Izaiah Anderson. Meanwhile, goaltender Dillon Beebe’s apparently a fan of mac ‘n’ cheese, but the same can’t be said for anchovies; please add a little taco seasoning to defenceman Raeden Rougeau’s burritos, tacos and quesadillas, but save any mushrooms for yourself.

So far, Miller has collected approximately 50 recipes (including the steps to make her own honey baked chicken), but she said she’s looking for more submissions before the deadline, which is midnight on Friday, Oct. 25.

Fans, billet families and former players are encouraged to submit recipes to Miller by sending them to i.v.miller@hotmail.com.

Miller will also be taking orders for the recipe books, which she’s aiming to have printed by the end of November. Cookbooks will be $15.

Jensen.edwards@grandforksgazette.ca
