Blasts from the Past

Chronicles of Boundary Country from the pages of the Boundary Creek Times

Volume 1, No. 23 – February 13, 1897

The Greenwood Hospital – “Early in 1896 contractors commenced work on the hospital building which occupies 13 lots on Summit Street. Completed towards the end of September, patients were admitted during the following month. Dr. Jakes has been kept busy since taking charge, attending to ‘cases’ in the men’s ward. The hospital was built as a result of private enterprise, and it is even understood that Dr. Jakes, who is now the sole proprietor, does not contemplate asking for aid of any description from the Government. He is entirely satisfied that henceforward the hospital will be self-supporting. Of her hospital and of the manner in which it is conducted, Greenwood has every reason to be proud.”

The Boundary Creek M. & M. Co. – “The nine properties owned by the Boundary Creek Mining and Milling Company are situated on the hills overlooking the town of Greenwood from the west. All the claims were staked by Mr. Dascom Albert (D.A.) Holbrook, the Company’s manager, at different times extending over a period of five years, the D.A. claim being first discovered in 1892. Shortly after Greenwood had been surveyed as a townsite, Mr. Holbrook entered into partnership with Mr. Charles Windham Herbert Sansom, and opened a mining brokerage office on Government Street. As an indication of the value of the claims now being worked by the Company, not only are the miners satisfied to work and take their pay in the Company’s stock; but the local newspapers are also carrying their advertising costs on the same system. The Midway paper is willing to risk a full-page advertisement on the proposition, and The Times will issue an illustrated supplement shortly.”

The Bealey Bank – “In the course of the next few weeks, Mr. R.J. Bealey, the well-known private banker and investment manager of Rossland, will open a branch bank at Greenwood, and erect a suitable building on the site already purchased for that purpose on Government Street.”

Rich Strike – “Considerable excitement was occasioned in Deadwood camp by the news of a rich strike made on the Mother Lode last Saturday. At a distance of about 150 feet in the tunnel, the character of the ore suddenly entirely changed from sulphides, quartz and blende, to iron and copper pyrites, assaying very much higher than any ore previously taken from the property. The breast of the tunnel is now a solid mass of ‘clean’ ore.”

Great Expectations – “Still another railway charter is being applied for, this latest being for an electric railroad between the international boundary line at Christina Lake and Greenwood City. Permission will be asked at Washington to cross the Colville Indian Reserve. Power is to be generated at Kettle Falls or Christina Falls. As with all the other railroads proposed, construction is ‘expected’ to commence this year.”