Blasts from the Past

Chronicles of Boundary Country from the pages of The Boundary Creek Times

Volume 1, No. 17 – January 2, 1897

Townsite of Midway – “The beautiful flat owned by the Midway Townsite Company on the banks of the Kettle River was originally pre-empted by a settler named Louis Eholt nearly 12 years ago. In the year 1893, it was purchased by Capt. R.C. Adams, of Montreal, and others, and surveyed into town lots. The first hotel was called the Lancashire House. The advent of a sawmill was a great day for Midway. The Boundary Hotel was next to be built, by Mr. McAuley; and soon after the pretentious building known as Palmerston’s Hall was erected, the lower storey of which is occupied by Mr. McNicol, the pioneer storekeeper. In 1895, several buildings were erected, including the government offices and lock-up. Mr. E.A. Hain, the postmaster, also opened a store for the sale of tobacco and fancy goods. In 1896, the directors of the Townsite Company realized that the time had come when more energetic methods must be employed if Midway was to keep pace with the other towns of the district. One scheme was to irrigate the flat and to supply water for domestic purposes by the construction of a ditch from Boundary Creek. This is projected to be constructed by next spring.”

The Masons – “Mr. Robert Wood has deeded a lot on Government Street to trustees for the local branch of the Masonic Order, as a site for a hall. Mr. Wood has also promised a lot for the Oddfellows’ hall … the site selected for the Masons’ hall is lot 5, block 3, Government Street. The Oddfellows have chosen lot 3 in the same block. It is the intention for the two orders to unite in putting up a large building on the lots, the upper storey to be used for lodge purposes, while the ground floor will be fitted up as a town hall, with stage, ante-rooms and other accessories for public entertainments.”

What Could Possibly Go Wrong, Eh? – “A shooting match was held in Greenwood on Saturday; the target being placed within a very short distance of the dynamite magazine. To one unaccustomed to the expertness of the contestants with a rifle, the situation was certainly hazardous.”

Population Growth – “The population of the district has at least doubled itself in the past year and the towns on Boundary Creek have made a marvelously rapid growth. Some 300 town lots have been sold in Greenwood alone since last March. From two small log cabins erected last Christmas, there are now nearly 50 fine business buildings with every trade being represented in the town. Anaconda, in last December, had not even been plotted as a townsite; today it is a larger town than Midway, whose growth is from a much earlier date.”