On March 16, the Big White Mountain Early Learning Centre received a $5,000 donation. The ski resort's mascot Loose Moose was on hand to help with the cheque presentation and entertain the kids.

Big money for Big White Mountain Early Learning Centre

$5,000 was donated to the centre on behalf of Big White Ski Resort

The Big White Mountain Early Learning Centre received a monetary donation to support its operations.

On March 16, Peter Schumann presented a cheque of $5,000 to the centre, on behalf of Big White Ski Resort, to assist the non-profit organization in purchasing supplies and materials.

“The ownership group has been a big part of the school since day one and has assisted the community, developers, industry partners, and parents in supporting fundraising for the youth of our community through the school,” Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president of Big White Ski Resort Ltd.

Currently, there are 12 kids enrolled at the Early Learning Centre ranging in ages from 18 months to five years. All of the children live nearby on the mountain.

Now in its second year, the Big White Mountain Early Learning Centre offers classes from September to June, much like the Big White Community School. The centre is fully funded by parents’ tuition and donations from the community.

As part of School District 51, the space used by the Early Learning Centre was donated by the Big White Community School. The school was founded in 1997 by parents and community members, with the Happy Valley School built subsequently in 2005.

Fundraising for the Early Learning Centre will continue throughout the year, and donations can be made at bwmelc@gmail.com.

