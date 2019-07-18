BCSS grads come home to celebrate 50 years

*Hairstyles and outfits may have changed since graduation

Familiar faces came back to the Boundary last weekend, some after many years away, to greet one another and catch up at the 50th anniversary of Boundary Central Secondary School in Midway. The reunion, held at the Rock Creek Fair Grounds, brought out dozens of the school’s alumni to celebrate their school and shared history.

 

Some returning grad classes were smaller than others. (Peter Hadikin/Submitted)

Students weren’t the only ones to come to the reunion, some of the high school’s earliest teachers also came to celebrate the golden anniversary last weekend. Midway mayor Martin Fromme, right, taught at the school in its first year. (Peter Hadikin/Submitted)

The Midway Volunteer Fire Department supported the reunion by cooking up a pancake breakfast on Saturday, July 13. The school’s grad class of 2020 took over the grills on Sunday morning. (Peter Hadikin/Submitted)

Dozens of Boundary Central Secondary School alumni came home to their roots in the Boundary last weekend for the school’s 50-year reunion. (Peter Hadikin/Submitted)

Class of ‘82 alumni Carrie Cudworth and Leanne Chamberlain reunite for a “then and now” photo at the BCSS 50th anniversary reunion in Rock Creek. (Photos submitted)

