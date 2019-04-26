BC Liquor Stores raise more than $280,000 for dry grad

Submitted

BC Liquor Stores customers have again helped British Columbian Grade 12 students, raising more than $280,000 as part of the annual Support Dry Grad Campaign for alcohol-free high school graduation celebrations.

This year’s campaign collected money at 192 stores between March 4 and 31. These funds will support dry grad committees at more than 335 high schools in 55 school districts throughout the province.

“Every year, we are blown away by the generosity of our customers and their fervour to get behind the Support Dry Grad campaign,” said Blain Lawson, Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) general manager and CEO. “The response is testament to the level of commitment from our customers and employees to keeping alcohol out of the hands of minors, and encouraging them to participate in safe, fun and memorable graduation celebrations.”

All donations raised by BC Liquor Stores (BCLS) go to the school district in which the store is located. Funds are distributed to public high schools and participating independent schools planning alcohol-free graduation activities.

The generosity of customers throughout this year’s campaign brings the grand total of funds raised since the campaign’s inception in 2001 to more than $7.1 million.

Organized by students, parents and schools, dry grad events allow students to celebrate graduation in a fun, alcohol-free environment. Examples of alcohol-free graduation events planned include dances and karaoke contests.