B.C. Lung Federation kicks off annual Seals Campaign

Mayor Brian Taylor and Michele Caskey show off the B.C. Lung Federation’s 2021 Holiday Seals Tuesday, Dec. 7. Caskey’s dog Charlie was a very good boy for the photo-op. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Submitted by Michele Caskey, Grand Forks co-ordinator for the B.C. Lung Foundation

2021 has been another challenging year for all British Columbians and for their family and loved ones out of Canada. The British Columbia Lung Association, now renamed the BC Lung Federation (BCLF), has helped people with lung issues by putting together packages for housebound people in 2020-21. These packages had tips and exercises for people with lung issues.

This year has seen the BCLF continue to make space available at its Vancouver head office for children with severe Asthma and their families. Gradually, this facility will open up for children and families to access from across B.C.

The Grand Forks-Boundary Area could not do the fall fairs this year as restrictions were in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State of The Air Report for 2020 was given out all over the Boundary Area. It was noted that Grand Forks had the poorest air quality out of all the cities and towns with air quality monitors from around British Columbia. You can view that report on the BCLF’s website at www.bclung.ca.

Now is the holiday season and, as in the past, the annual lung association’s Christmas Seal Campaign, now called the Holiday Seal Campaign, is underway.

Seals, gift tags, posters, information on lungs, smoking, and air quality have been given out over the Boundary area and to the schools in District 51.

To access information locally, you can go to The Boundary Family Centre where you’ll find a display of pamphlets in the admittance area.

Over the last two years, there have been free webinar conferences on such issues as air quality and wildfire smoke, COVID-19, influenza, pneumonia, as well as webinars on radon gas wood stoves in residential areas. This webinar was very timely, as Grand Forks experienced recently an Air Quality Advisory for very poor air largely related to smoke from wood-burning stoves.

By going to the BCLF’s website, you can access an abundance of information on such topics as open burning, radon gas and vaping. For those attempting to quit smoking, there is also an online program called quitnow.ca. Or you can call their toll-free phone number at 1-877-455-2233. Both services are free of charge and are available 24/7 and are confidential.

Part of the publicity for this year’s campaign is the hoisting of the BCLF flag on top of the Grand Forks City Hall and the Lung Foundation banner will be strung across highway three in the downtown area.

Those who want extra seals and gift tags can find them at the post offices in Grand Forks and Christina Lake.

The Seal Campaign began over 100 years ago to Fight Tuberculosis. This is the BCLF’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The appeal letter has already been sent to known contributors. A large portion of the money raised goes into research into all lung-related illnesses and health education materials.

We ask for your support in this year’s Holiday Seal Campaign. Donations can be mailed to The British Columbia Lung Foundation, Box 34009, Stn. D., Vancouver, B.C. V6J 9Z9 or through the BCLF’s website at www.bclung.ca.

The Grand Forks-Boundary Area of the BCLF includes Christina Lake, Grand Forks, Greenwood, Midway, Rock Creek, Westbridge, Beaverdell and Big White.

For more information on lung-related health issues, contact Michele at 250-442-3055, phone the BCLF at 1-800-665 Lung (5864) or email the foundation at patientsupport@bclung.ca

And please remember to use Holiday Seals this Christmas season on all your mail.

