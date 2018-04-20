Art Attack, Boundary Showcase on display at Gallery 2

The shows open April 21.

By Tina Bryan, Submitted to the Gazette

Two new community-based art shows are soon to be on display at Gallery 2.

Boundary Showcase

The community is invited out to Gallery 2 to support the artists among us. Gallery 2 and the Boundary District Arts Council are pleased to present the 19th Annual Boundary Showcase. Open to all Boundary artists, the exhibition highlights the depth of talent and artistic production in the region. Every year the works are different and from a variety of talented local artists.

Art Attack!

See the next generation of artists today. Participants in the popular After School Arts program at Hutton and Perley elementary schools have been working on a variety of art projects throughout the year preparing for this art exhibition and celebration. They are instructed by local artists who share their skills in mediums such as clay, fused glass, printmaking, wax painting and sculpture. The youth are encouraged to creatively explore and take risks with their art.

Both exhibitions are on display at Gallery 2 from April 21 to May 5. The opening reception is on April 28 1from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., everyone welcome.

