City council helps with new home for Grand Forks’ Ikasha

Charitable donations would help fund a new home for the sculpture

Grand Forks residents can now donate to an earthen dome to house sculptor David Seven Deers’ Ikasha, or “Shining Raven Woman,” at the confluence of Kettle and Granby rivers.

City council voted Monday, Nov. 9 to accept charitable donations on behalf of the project and provide donors tax-deductible receipts. Council approved a second motion to help Seven Deers and the Friends of Shining Raven Woman committee’s application for a provincial grant towards Ikasha’s intended home.

Ikasha’s home would be protected from rising waters by the city’s new dike works, according to capital program manager Justin Dinsdale, who oversees projects under the auspices of the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

Seven Deers, who hails from the Sto:lo First Nation, gave a standing address to council at Monday’s committee of the whole meeting at chambers. Offering a timeless prayer in his native Halkomeelem, the language of the Coast Salish peoples, Seven Deers asked council to, “help me, help us.”

Grand Forks sculptor David Seven Deers points to a screen projection of Ikasha’s intended home at city council chambers Monday, Nov. 9. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The whole point, he said, was to “bring beauty to our little town.” Ikasha’s traditional display would attract tourists and generally beautify the city, he explained.

Seven Deers said he would appreciate it if Grand Forks residents chose to donate, but that we would have refused to put their tax dollars toward the project. By helping donors, council’s involvement would lend her home “a certain point of legitimacy,” he said.

“This way, it’s not just David ‘the First Nations guy’ doing it on his own. We’re doing it together.”

The motions by Councillor Christine Thompson and seconded by Councillor Cathy Korolek passed unanimously.

Grand Forks officials have suggested that interested contributors bring their donations to city hall.

