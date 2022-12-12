A Christmas gift of a new home for Felines

The Boundary Helping Hands Feline Rescue Society’s has begun repairs at its new home on 2nd Street

The Boundary Helping Hands Feline Rescue Society’s new home has been made official as of December 1, 2022.

Kimberly Feeny is founder and president at the society. After her move to Grand Forks in 2019, she noticed a significant amount of stray and abandoned cats who arrived at her doorstep. A lover of animals and in particular cats, she took it upon herself to investigate and thereby discovered that the Boundary area was lacking a facility for what seemed to be a growing problem with stranded and rejected felines.

With much passion and dedication, Kimberly eventually found a temporary shelter in a structure which had been damaged by the flood of 2018, but would eventually be torn down. Her desperate search for a permanent shelter brought to her an offer by the City of Grand Forks, which would provide the felines with a home, but which was also damaged by the flood, but thankfully repairable.

At present, the City of Grand Forks and the Feline Rescue Society has a 10-year lease agreement with option to renew.

Kimberly Feeny, founder and president of the Boundary Helping Hands Feline Rescue Society, with a friend.

With a solid structure available, the Society has begun repairs at its new home at 7114 2nd Street, thanks also to the Phoenix Foundation’s generous donation of $15,000, earmarked for renovations. It is the Society’s hope to have the final move of another 25 cats to their new home by the end of December.

In the Society’s two-year existence so far, 500 felines have been rescued and taken care of by way of providing shelter, vaccinations, spaying and neutering, visits to the veterinarians, and finding new homes. This year alone, the Society has received 326 rescue cats. The cats come from various circumstances, including repeat offenders, primarily due to abandonment, abuse and neglect, or new litters born from already abandoned cats, who therefore arrive as feral cats — wild cats who have never been exposed to human socialization.

The Society is always seeking and gratefully accepting volunteers, donations, and those who are willing to provide foster care from their homes, particularly for the special needs cats requiring extra attention and care. At the moment the shelter is seeking at least five more volunteers, as the shelter is in operation seven days a week. Contact number for the shelter is 250 801-0519.

Adoptions are another option and to be discussed with the shelter operator.

Donations contribute primarily to feeding, Vet visits, and other necessary needs of feline care. Volunteer time is 6 hours per day, with a two-hour shift per person. Volunteer work usually consists of cleaning, feeding and socialization.

An Open House of the new feline shelter will be announced at a later date.