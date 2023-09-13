130 Rotarian cyclists pedalling through West Kootenay this week

WaCanId Ride is a partnership of the International Selkirk Loop and Rotary Clubs of District 5080

Submitted by Rotary/International Selkirk Loop

A group of more than 100 cyclists from around the world will be pedalling through the West Kootenay this week as part of the WaCanId Ride.

The ride is a unique partnership between the International Selkirk Loop and Rotary Clubs of District 5080 along the route. The participating clubs include Sandpoint Rotary, Rotary Club of Ponderay Centennial, Bonners Ferry Rotary, Newport Priest River Rotary, Colville Rotary, Kettle Falls Rotary, Rossland Rotary, Castlegar Sunrise Rotary and Nelson Daybreak Rotary.

The event provides a way for the clubs to work together to raise funds and enhance local economies along the route through the promotion of tourism. The funds that are raised during the event support each club’s individual community service projects.

Now in its fifteenth year, this annual Rotary-supported event takes cyclists on paved roads encircling the Selkirk Mountains of Washington, Canada and Idaho – hence the name WaCanId.

“This year we have riders coming from twenty-eight states, three provinces of Canada and one European country,” said Stephanie Sims, Executive Director of the International Selkirk Loop, who provides administrative support for the ride.

“The cyclists are a diverse group of individuals and they are excited to participate and visit our beautiful area.”

The Rotary Clubs provide the support during the ride. Everything from assistance to the riders, snack and lunch stops, luggage handling, and more.

“The clubs truly do an outstanding job and the feedback from the participants demonstrates Rotary’s ‘service above self moto’ year after year,” said Sims. “Their goal is to provide the best support of any ride, and they just keep getting better.”

Watch for the group as they traverse the International Selkirk Loop and a couple of their Super Side Trips over the coming week.

The ride schedule is as follows:

• Sept. 11 – Sandpoint, ID to Colville, WA

• Sept. 12 – Colville, WA to Rossland, B.C.

• Sept. 13 – Rossland, B.C. to Nelson, B.C.

• Sept. 14 – Rest Day

• Sept. 15 – Nelson, B.C. to Creston, B.C.

• Sept. 16 – Creston, B.C. to Sandpoint, I.D.

If you would like to know more about the International Selkirk Loop visit selkirkloop.org or email info@selkirkloop.org.

For more information on WaCanId Ride visit wacanid.org.

