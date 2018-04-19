Considering your next cause during volunteer week

This week is National Volunteer Week, and my Facebook feed is inundated with posts thanking volunteers for all that they do, day in and day out.

One of the things that struck me most when I moved here was just how many things rely on the hard work of volunteers. Aside from fun events, sports leagues and community gatherings, truly crucial community services rely entirely on, or almost entirely, on volunteers. It’s a wonderful thing that we are able to come together to accomplish what needs to be done, but it’s also sobering, as we, as a community, battle losing volunteers and burnout across the board.

In talking with people, it seems like the problem is two-fold: many of the volunteers we have are getting older, needing and wanting to retire; and “youth” are not volunteering today in the same numbers their parents before they had done. As one of said “youth,” I take a particular interest in the second reason.

The more cynical say (without a hint of irony) it’s because kids these days are apathetic and can’t be bothered — but the other explanation I’ve heard is that in modern households, where adults sometimes work multiple, low-paying jobs or jobs with highly unpredictable hours, there’s simply no time or energy left. If you don’t know whether you’ll make rent from month to month, or can’t predict your shifts more than three days in advance, it makes it tricky to commit to a cause.

So, is there a way forward?

The person that can crack the problem of volunteer burnout and all of the things that contribute to it will have a lot of people knocking on their door. But as far as I can figure, people will volunteer for two reasons: because it benefits them somehow, or because it matters deeply to them (maybe because it benefitted them in the past). Maybe that’s how we find more volunteers.

For example, I volunteer with Girl Guides, because the organization matters to me, and it had a profound impact on me as a child. It also benefits me: I get to spend an hour and a half every week doing crafts and playing games with 10 very smart, very funny kids. See what I’m saying? Volunteer work is admirable, but we all do it for a reason, and personal reasons are a lot more compelling.

So, maybe think about that as you look for your next cause: would you miss the GFI should it not be part of your summer? Attend the Community Christmas Dinner every year? Think the library is the best place in the world or relied on the food bank at another time in your life? It sounds like you just found your new cause. I believe strongly that we should give back when we can.

And of course, I couldn’t let this column pass without saying a big thank you to all of the volunteers that make our community tick. You are noticed, you are appreciated, and we are thankful for all that you do. Grand Forks wouldn’t be the same without you.