Alternatives to complaining about gas prices

Like many people, I was hit with a bit of sticker shock at the gas pump last week. Prices had skyrocketed 20 or more cents per litre in a matter of hours, it seemed, and like many people, I was taken aback. I cruised to work with a quarter of a tank of gas, giving myself a mental reminder to fill up after work; by the end of the day I was kicking myself for the extra $10 I was now going to be spending.

As I’ve said before, I wouldn’t own a car if it wasn’t a mandatory part of Boundary living. It’s expensive, it’s wasteful, the industry is a sham, and taking transit is better for individuals and communities. But alas, I own a car.

When prices rose last week, predictably, people took to social media to complain. And complain they did. Many people, voicing outrage, said they’d rather cross the border for gas. After all, we’re close enough and it’s cheaper (a lot cheaper, especially last week when Canadian prices hit $1.489 per litre), so why not take advantage, the thinking goes.

The first thing we should understand is why gas prices are so high. Two types of tax apply to fuel: the Motor Fuel Tax, and the Carbon Tax. The Motor Fuel Tax applies on, you guessed it, motor fuel, and depends on where it is purchased in the province. In the Boundary, because we fall outside the Vancouver and Victoria areas, we pay 6.75 cents per litre in “dedicated” tax, and another 7.75 cents in provincial tax for 14.5 cents on the litre.

In Vancouver, for example, they pay 17 cents on the litre in motor fuel tax.

Then we come to carbon tax. This is applied evenly across the province at a rate of 7.78 cents per litre.

So, our total “gas tax” burden in the Boundary is 22.28 cents on the litre. Compared to Vancouver, we look pretty good: factoring the other rates of tax, they pay 33.28 cents per litre.

People: there is nothing – nothing – more futile than complaining about gas prices on social media. So how about we collectively stop, and start looking at productive alternatives instead?

Contrary to the talking heads on social media, I do not believe a boycott of local gas stations in favour of crossing the border is in order. That will effectively do nothing to solve the problem. The small dent that a few consumers make is minimal (especially because, for example, the entire population of Grand Forks can’t or won’t cross the border for gas) and I don’t believe the movement will never gain enough steam to have a meaningful impact. Gas is a necessity, and unlike boycotts of discretionary items (like Starbucks coffee, another recently called-for boycott), I believe that people are fundamentally unlikely to change their habits.

The powers that be won’t give a hoot that maybe 500 or 1,000 people in a rural town are boycotting their gas. More likely, they see declining sales over time and close the station – no one wants that. Fewer jobs, fewer options, fewer places to get a slushie, right?

Personally, I am in favour of fuel tax. I’ll say it again: it hurts the wallet at the pump. But it is remarkably effective getting people to use less fuel. People won’t change their behaviour simply because they know they should –it goes back to the “changing habits” thing. We always have, and always will, need incentive.

But it is true that gas prices are always on the rise, and in areas where governments can’t institute a cost-effective public transportation system, rising gas prices place an immense strain on the average family.

So while we’re all thinking about gas prices: maybe this is a good time to evaluate your own fuel consumption. Think about how much it costs in gas to shop out of town. Think about how much it costs to run that absurdly large pick-up truck. The surest way to combat that “ouch” feeling at the pump is to simply use less gas. Drive a smaller summer car, buy a hybrid, keep the truck for work and drive your spouse’s little hatchback around town.

But there is something else we can do: write to your politicians. Lobby for better public transportation offers. There are fuel rebate programs out there – push for government expansion of those programs for rural residents (a similar program was successful in the United Kingdom in 2015). If you want to get really ambitious, learn more about the oil company subsidies the Canadian government hands out every year. That’ll make you give your head a shake.

Rural residents often have no choice but to use their cars, and perhaps that should be recognized.

The bottom line is that complaining on social media will, collectively, get us nowhere. But lobbying our politicians, using clear and informed arguments to make the point, and advocating for the rural way of life…well, that might just work.