Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine is pictured in British Columbia’s interior, Sunday, March 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine is pictured in British Columbia’s interior, Sunday, March 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Teck says United Steelworkers issue strike notice at B.C.’s largest copper mine

Highland Valley Copper is the largest open-pit copper and molybdenum mine in Canada

Teck Resources Ltd. has received strike notice from the union representing workers at the company’s Highland Valley Copper operations in British Columbia’s southern Interior.

A statement from Teck says the United Steelworkers Local 7619 issued strike notice Tuesday.

The company says the 1,048 workers covered by the notice would be entitled to begin job action when 72-hour strike notice expires and 48 hours after the mediator reports to the Labour Relations Board.

A round of mediated talks is scheduled for Friday and Teck says the earliest strike action could start is Sunday.

United Steelworkers members at the Kamloops-area mine have been without a contract since Sept. 30, 2021.

Highland Valley Copper is the largest open-pit copper and molybdenum mine in Canada and the company’s website says annual production this year is expected to be between 135,000 and 165,000 tonnes.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Options considered to extend life of Highland Valley Copper Mine

mining

Previous story
Arizona’s auto aspirations make for unlikely ally in Canada’s EV tax-credit fight
Next story
Forest industry analysts paint grim picture for B.C. investment future

Just Posted

COVID-19 cases have reached new highs in Nelson and Trail. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Nelson, Trail set new weekly COVID-19 records

Snow packs in East and West Kootenay are above normal. BC River Forecast Centre
Snow packs in East and West Kootenay above normal

Nelson’s water reservoir at Mountain Station. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Kootenay Lake re-considered as drinking water source for Nelson

Emma Lognon and Darren Amm are Selkirk College Recreation Fish and Wildlife students.
Ecological Comment: The fungus besting our pest control