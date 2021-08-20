Statistics Canada says retail sales gained 4.2% in June as restrictions eased

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 4.2 per cent to $56.2 billion in June as public health restrictions were eased in many parts of the country. Shoppers are shown at West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

However, the agency says its preliminary estimate for July, which will be revised, suggests retail sales fell 1.7 per cent last month.

For June, retail sales increased in eight of the 11 subsectors as clothing and clothing accessories stores led the way with a gain of 49.1 per cent following two months of declines.

Sales at general merchandise stores rose 7.4 per cent, while motor vehicle and parts dealers gained 2.7 per cent.

Sales at food and beverage stores fell 2.6 per cent as sales at supermarkets and other grocery stores dropped 3.5 per cent. Sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers fell 3.1 per cent.

Retail sales in volume terms rose 4.1 per cent in June.

