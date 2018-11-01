Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis says unhappy homebuyers or sellers may find it difficult to break their contract with their realtors. Pasalis says before you sign, ask to add clauses that allow you to cancel.
The Canadian Press
President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips
President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis says unhappy homebuyers or sellers may find it difficult to break their contract with their realtors. Pasalis says before you sign, ask to add clauses that allow you to cancel.
The Canadian Press
Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction
After he found about Jeff Beck’s need, the universe began talking to Andre Boruk
Silver City Stagelines was approved as the new connector service effective Oct. 30
Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass
It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists
Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website
Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo
The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout
teven Galloway’s lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media
Jobs that might be under close scrutiny because they are dominated by women include clerical and administrative jobs, marketing, sales and services
Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering
Conservation officers looking for information about Maple Ridge incident
Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction
Sexual harassment-related complaint also included
Johanna Weststar questions the sincerity of the apology issued by both the school and philanthropist Aubrey Dan
Rick Chong of Abbotsford features 30 creations in Halloween display
The province is in the works of making 1,400 temporary spaces and 740 extreme weather response spaces open in 65 B.C. cities
Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my
Marrisa Shen killed in a B.C. park last summer