Transport Minister Omar Alghabra speaks while Ottawa South MP David McGuinty looks on during a press conference at the Ottawa MacDonald-Cartier International Airport on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Liberal government is speeding up its goal for when it wants to see all light-duty vehicles sold in Canada to be electric.THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra speaks while Ottawa South MP David McGuinty looks on during a press conference at the Ottawa MacDonald-Cartier International Airport on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Liberal government is speeding up its goal for when it wants to see all light-duty vehicles sold in Canada to be electric.THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai

Liberals say by 2035 all new cars, light-duty trucks sold in Canada will be electric

The government had set 2040 target for when it wants to see all passenger vehicles sold be electric

The Liberal government is speeding up its goal for when it wants to see all light-duty vehicles sold in Canada to be electric.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced today that by 2035 all new cars and light-duty trucks sold in the country will be zero-emission vehicles.

Until now the government had set 2040 as the target for when it wants to see all passenger vehicles sold to be powered by this technology.

Alghabra cited a recent report from the International Energy Agency that says by 2035 nearly all new light-duty vehicle sales would have to be electric to achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century.

The Liberal government has already poured at least $300 million into a rebate program that offers consumers a break when they buy electric in hopes to get more zero-emission vehicles on the road.

Officials have warned that wasn’t going to be enough to reach the federal government’s first target of electric cars making up 10 per cent of sales by 2025.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said with the tougher goal the country would work with the United States on fuel efficiency and consult with stakeholders on new regulatory measures.

—Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Should Canada mandate sales targets for electric vehicles? Report says ‘yes’

AutomotiveEnvironmentFederal Politics

Previous story
B.C. municipalities get incentives to speed up housing approvals

Just Posted

A close-up photo shows the a plane’s propeller lodged in the earth after the pilot crash-landed near Grand Forks’ airport on June 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks plane crash attributed to ‘mechanical issue,’ says TSB

Kirsten Vanhorne (left) and Rob Hallett were among the people who stopped to put out a fire across the road from Kokanee Creek Provincial Park on Saturday. Photo: Submitted
Commuters stop to put out wildfire near Kokanee Creek Provincial Park

Air Canada has resumed flights at the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline
VIDEO: Water salute welcomes Air Canada back to West Kootenay Regional Airport

Indspire is a national Indigenous registered charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. Image: IndspireFunding.ca
Teck partners with Indspire to support Indigenous students