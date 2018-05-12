Kootenay Mountain Culture lands National Magazine Award nomination for Columbia River Basin feature

NELSON — Kootenay Mountain Culture magazine and veteran journalist Bob Keating have landed in some fine company.

Keating’s story, “Dammed & Determined,” about the future of the Columbia River Treaty, has been nominated for a National Magazine Award in the Feature Writing category. Other nominees in this category include Maclean’s, Chatelaine and Alberta Views. The winner will be announced June 1 at the 41st Annual Awards Gala in Toronto.

The “Dammed & Determined” feature appeared in Issue 31 of KMC and chronicles the unique trade agreement signed between Canada and the United States in 1964 and its impact on the Columbia River’s drainage area, which is approximately the size of France. Bob Keating, an award-winning reporter for the CBC, worked hard with KMC’s editorial staff to explain the colossal contract and present a balanced look at its renegotiation, as well as its environmental, economic and social consequences.

“We are honoured to be nominated at the National Magazine Awards,” says Editor-in-Chief Mitchell Scott. “Since 2002, we’ve been wholly committed to chronicling the issues that challenge the Kootenay region. This story is a manifestation of our want to create a platform for good journalism in places far from urban centres, stories that play a critical role in the ecological and economic health of one of North America’s most important geographical and cultural areas.”

“The feature is reflective of our commitment to supporting the Kootenays, here in our hometowns and abroad,” adds Publisher Peter Moynes. KMC is available throughout B.C., Alberta, northern Idaho and Montana. “We’re very fortunate to have excellent writers and photographers regularly contributing their talents, from throughout the East and West Kootenay and Columbia regions.”

To read the article in its entirety, visit: http://mountainculturegroup.com/columbia-river-future.

The nomination comes as the summer issues of both Kootenay Mountain Culture and its sister publication, Coast Mountain Culture — documenting the Pacific Northwest region of North America and available in B.C., Washington State and Oregon — are slated for release, the week of May 14.

Now in their 16th and sixth years of publication respectively, KMC and CMC are recognized as a leading titles in the outdoor publishing world. The two magazines are supported on-line at mountainculturegroup.com.

For more information about both magazines and the “Dammed & Determined” article, please contact Editor-in-Chief Mitchell Scott at mitch@mountainculturegroup.com, 250-505-1414 or Publisher Peter Moynes at 250-354-7298